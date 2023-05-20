Last week I wrote about how I’d love to see a portion of the Port of Redwood City redeveloped with restaurants, shops and other active uses. I would like to see that part of the city become a place where people would congregate, particularly on nights and weekends. To me, such a development would make the most sense located at the end of Seaport Court, by the city’s Municipal Marina. Not only is that location away from the more industrial end of the port, it offers terrific water views that would make any restaurants particularly enticing.
That is all a bit of a dream, though, given that the area I’m proposing is currently occupied by a number of small office buildings. On a more realistic note, there is another part of Redwood City’s waterfront that has been seeing active development lately. It still contains a bit of undeveloped city-owned land that has the potential to become something that could entice people to spend time along the water’s edge. The area I’m alluding to is Redwood City’s Inner Harbor, which is located between Redwood Creek and Woodside Road, east of Highway 101. And the potential new use would be as a public park.
Since the completion of the Maple Street Correctional Center in 2016, the most notable development within the Inner Harbor has been the county’s new Navigation Center. While that center was being built, the adjacent site where 131 townhouse-style condominiums are soon to be constructed was largely made ready for construction, and Blomquist Street was extended much of the way from Maple Street up toward Redwood Creek. Soon, the old Maple Street Shelter (located where Maple Street dead-ends at Highway 101) will be torn down and, apparently, replaced with long-term affordable housing. Finally, with the recent approval of the Harbor View project, a number of office buildings are slated to rise on the combined parcels where Malibu Golf & Games, Malibu Grand Prix and Lyngso Garden Materials once operated. Together, all of these projects will consume almost all of the area’s developable land. Almost, but not all.
When San Mateo County decided to build its Navigation Center, it settled on a parcel owned by Redwood City, a portion of which it obtained by trading the 2-acre site beneath the Maple Street Shelter, which was then county-owned. Prior to the swap, Redwood City owned a total of about 11.8 acres of land in the Inner Harbor area, all of it contiguous. Now, it owns the 2-acre parcel where the Maple Street Shelter is located, plus roughly 9.5 acres of contiguous land that fronts onto Redwood Creek.
Because the 2-acre parcel will likely be redeveloped as long-term affordable housing, and because it is not contiguous with the city’s remaining land, it wouldn’t be part of any future park. The remaining 9.5 acres that Redwood City owns in the Inner Harbor, however, are very much available for such a use.
Ideally, the long edge of the park would run right along the water’s edge, but BIAC (the Bair Island Aquatic Center — formerly the Stanford Rowing Club) occupies nearly that entire portion of the city’s land. Thus, a park would be close to, but not up against, the Bay waters. That isn’t to say that the public won’t have access to the waterfront, however. One small city-owned portion currently includes an old boat launch ramp, which will likely be rebuilt as part of the project. Also, the park will connect to the San Francisco Bay Trail, which is slated to run along a significant portion of Redwood Creek.
With Blomquist having been extended, and thanks to the rebuilt portion of Maple Street that divides the townhouse development site and the Navigation Center site, those two properties, the boat ramp and BIAC are all accessible without using the portion of Maple Street running through where the park would be. Thus, that part of Maple Street could be transformed into usable parkland. Not so with the small wetlands area adjacent to that part of Maple Street. That would likely be preserved as a unique park feature.
During the land-swap negotiations, a planning consultant hired by Redwood City put together a rough plan to help people envision what this future park could contain. Their plan showed a soccer field, a volleyball court, “tot lots” and picnic areas. Public engagement on what this park should actually contain was scheduled to begin in spring 2022, but has yet to get underway. Given that the city set aside $50,000 in one-time funds for the process, I’m hoping that it will get underway soon. This park has the potential to introduce many Redwood City residents to the city’s waterfront, and may even might spur new ideas — and support — for what today is a mostly undervalued part of the city.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
