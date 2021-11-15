Oh, that coin toss! Not a typical way to do business but the San Mateo City Council acted as a team and not as individuals when no one stepped forward to suggest one of the redistricted neighborhoods hold their election in 2022. The vote was between Beresford and Shoreview and Beresford won the toss. Bad news for Richard Hedges who lives in Harbortown and who had been hoping to join the City Council next year. Now he has to wait for 2024. Possibly good news for Rod Linhares, a member of the city’s Library Board, who has expressed interest in the past in running for the City Council and lives in Beresford.
But the councilmember who faces trouble is Rick Bonilla, one of the most progressive members of the council. Bonilla is a leading proponent of more housing. He lives in Hayward Park which is now in a redistricted section which includes Baywood and San Mateo Park where most residents object to his ideas of more housing and big second units in single-family neighborhoods. He will be running against Mayor Eric Rodriguez who is very popular with the neighborhoods. Both are up for re-election in 2022. Diane Papan, a Baywood resident, is up for re-election in 2024 although indications are she plans to run for the Assembly then. She has no plans to leave the council earlier and has not officially announced. Bonilla may be looking at a run for the Board of Supervisors depending on how the new maps are drawn. This is what he told me: “I am viewing this as a good time to consider the many opportunities that are open to me. … the reality is that there are many different directions I can go and feel confident, including running to represent this district.
“One thing I have learned in this lifetime is that whenever I have chosen to take on more responsibility and move up it has turned out to be a very positive thing. Because I believe deeply in what I’m doing I sleep well. I can honestly say that to me there is still a lot more work to be done.”
***
You may not know of Rudy Espinoza Murray but he is the author of one of two redistricting maps — the Unity Map (consortium of nonprofits) and the Espinoza Map — the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors are considering but were not enthusiastic about at its last meeting. His map is especially favorable to Stephen Booker of Half Moon Bay, a person of color in a four-way race for retiring Supervisor Don Horsley’s seat. And that has been Espinoza’s mantra from the beginning — to elect people of color to elected office. He was behind “The Pledge” which never got off the ground whereby elected officials would promise not to endorse two years in advance. He has become a very important player in the progressive movement and San Mateo politics although he does not hold elective office.
But that may change soon. I am guessing he may soon be running for City Council. And that path may be eased since the Redwood City redistricting commission (which he chairs) is considering new minority districts which will be more favorable to his aspirations if he decides to run. He is the marketing director of YIMBY Action, a network of people who advocate for abundant housing and inclusive sustainable communities. He studied at Cornell University and is from Miami.
***
A New York Times headline: “Diced into 7 districts, a Queens (New York )Neighborhood Can’t Get Anything Done.” Queens is now a neighborhood of many immigrant communities. A minister complains redistricting pits one community against another and sometimes even their elected officials. It is the second most populous borough in New York City with 2 1/2 million people. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen here. Our county’s population is 762,357. San Francisco is having its own redistricting headaches where the latest maps have the unintended consequences of diluting minorities’ power.
***
The League of Women Voters of North and Central San Mateo County and the Thrive Alliance will hold a virtual discussion on the potential for new housing resulting from the passage of Senate bills 9 and 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. The public is invited.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
