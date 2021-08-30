The city of San Mateo is under a tight deadline for deciding how to carve up the city into separate voting districts. The goal is to have it done by this November. The clock has been ticking ever since it received a letter from attorney Scott Rafferty who has made a big business out of writing threatening letters to city councils.
The city has hired a consultant, Paul Mitchell, Redistricting Partners, to help them through the process which includes five virtual and five in-person public hearings for community input. In addition, residents will be asked to fill out community of interest forms.
That seems to be one of the prime factors in deciding who votes for whom. It’s a complicated process, but according to Mayor Eric Rodriguez, it will make running for office more doable for more candidates because it will reduce the costs of running citywide and make it easier to challenge an incumbent. Rodriguez said the council has appropriated $150,000 to cover the cost of moving to district elections. That covers the cost of the consultant and materials. Staff time is not included.
A community of interest for example might be groups of renters or neighborhoods threatened by sea rise or residents on one side of a major barrier such as 101 or the Caltrain tracks or major thoroughfares such as El Camino Real. The city has a Community of Interest form which it hopes as many residents as possible fill out. The form is available online and Councilmember Amourence Lee suggested going door to door in some neighborhoods to distribute it.
I listened in on the first Zoomed public meeting on redistricting Aug. 23. Three councilmembers (Rodriguez, Lee and Vice Mayor Rick Bonilla) seemed to favor the existing model of five councilmembers but would consider seven and a rotating mayor while Joe Goethals preferred an elected mayor who is elected citywide. Councilmember Diane Papan reserved comment until more public input. Some members of the public also endorsed the status quo while a few thought seven council seats and an elected mayor should be explored. One member thought it was a mistake to go to redistricting, but the city has no choice.
The redrawn election lines will go into effect in the November 2022 council election for the three members up for re-election — Rodriguez, Bonilla and Goethals — and will not conclude until the second election in 2024 when Papan and Lee are on the ballot. You can only vote for candidates in the district in which you live. So the option for voting for the entire council is one of the lost opportunities of the new system. If you want to run for council, you have to run in the district where you live.
The latest census will determine the numbers in each district. That includes all people in the district, children and non-voters. And each district must have approximately the same number of people.
San Mateo is a charter city which adds to the challenge of getting this complex process done quickly and right. If there are no other changes other than specifying that a candidate must live in the district he or she wishes to represent or that voting is by district rather than citywide this can be accomplished by action of the council according to state laws. If there were major changes to the charter such as increasing the size of the council or changing to an elected rather than a rotating mayor, the city would need to go to the voters.
Already several groups are jockeying for whom they want to be included with or not included with. These new lines will determine how the city will be run and who will run it for many years so it is not a subject to take lightly. The next virtual hearing is 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 and the next in person one is Saturday, Sept. 25, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Main Library on Third Avenue. These sessions are informative and well worth your time and input. Here is a link to the city’s districting website cityofsanmateo.org/4537/District-Elections.
Meanwhile, the San Mateo-Foster City School District is forging ahead to adopt district elections using the last census which means it may need to vote soon again once the new census is finalized. It will be interesting to see how their voting districts compare to the city’s. The district is also much larger since it includes the Highlands, some unincorporated land and Foster City.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
