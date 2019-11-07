Without reading too much into it, this week’s low-turnout, off-year election — an anomaly now as more cities go to even-year balloting — proves once again that the more conservative voters always show up.
It looks like an era of activist government is winding down in San Bruno, which never really got started on the kind of growth surge that the previous council had been seeking for more than a decade. The two winners there, challenger Linda Mason and incumbent Marty Medina, were advocates of what they called thoughtful and measured growth with community engagement. That’s code, of course, for those who don’t like whatever growth has taken place there.
In Burlingame, incumbents Emily Beach and Donna Colson cruised to easy victories against millennial challenger Mike Dunham. Beach and Colson have been at the center of efforts to build more housing and to manage municipal growth. Dunham’s challenge that they were moving too slowly didn’t gain enough traction to upset the status quo. Beach and Colson are among the Peninsula’s most effective councilmembers and it is likely this win could be a springboard to higher office for at least one of them.
One of the great puzzles of the modern era is why it is relatively easy to approve money for building a school, but infinitely more difficult to approve the funds necessary to occupy it. Just that conundrum appears to have sunk the Redwood City Elementary School District parcel tax that would have gone to improve teacher wages. Nearly twice as many Redwood City Elementary School District voters approved the tax, but it fell 52 votes shy of the two-thirds needed to pass. While recent measures have squeaked across the finish line when late ballots are counted, that seems unlikely in this instance.
Everyone knows the cost of living is driving teachers away from our communities, but the expectation seems to be that school boards must find a way to solve this problem with the scant funds available.
GET OUT: Evictions are something I’ve always associated them with problem tenants — people who didn’t pay their rent or trashed their places. Now, we have no-cause evictions of long-standing, stable, rent-paying tenants.
These evictions, along with dramatic rent increases, are coming in advance of the Jan. 1 implementation of the Tenant Protection Act of 2019. The new law limits annual rent increases to 5% plus inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index, which currently would make that about 9%.
As the saying goes, rent is harder than algebra and emotions between landlords and tenants are always percolating. Large and frequent rent increases are nothing new to Peninsula tenants. Some landlords are greedy, some are trying to make ends meet and all real estate reflects the ever-rising cost of living that affects everything from the cost of carpeting and paint to bread and milk.
The less-publicized part of the new law lists the limited circumstances under which a tenant can be evicted. Paying your rent on time is not on the list as an acceptable reason to evict someone.
All this has prompted some cities to adopt emergency ordinances that prevent huge rent increases in advance of the rent cap contained in the new law. Some seek to prevent no-cause eviction. Some do both.
And good for them. Relief from this particular wrinkle seems more than fair, and the swiftness with which these city councils have responded is a pretty good measure of responsiveness.
STANFORD WITHDRAWS: Stanford University was organized, as they like to say, in 1891. With that kind of longevity, Stanford leaders tend to think in decades, not years.
So it should be no surprise that the university recently withdrew its proposal to expand — a massive, long-term project that would have included more than 3 million square feet of new buildings — and will live to fight another day. I’ll write more about this in next week’s column.
Oddly, San Mateo County jumped into the dispute, asserting Stanford should pay more property taxes to ease the impacts of the university on its neighbor to the north. To achieve this, the county said Stanford should no longer receive the property tax exemption it is guaranteed specifically in the California Constitution.
This had all the characteristics of piling on — almost as if someone involved in this dispute thought it would be fun to sic someone else on Stanford. We could question whether a constitutional amendment aimed at one of the world’s most prestigious universities is a good use of county time and resources.
The good news is that we probably won’t have to find out. At least not right now. Sometimes, the best outcome, when you’ve taken a hard stand on principle, is to have the whole matter disappear.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at mark@smdailyjournal.com.
(1) comment
The camels nose is finally under the tent. Our government, without voter approval has taken over private real estate in our state. How they feel good about themselves when they clearly picked one group of people over the other without voter approval is the wave of the future in California.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.