I was somewhat disappointed, but not really surprised, that Redwood City is considering real changes (that is, cuts) to city services because of the pandemic and an anticipated recession. Exactly what those changes might be has yet to be nailed down; but, City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz did note that the city is looking closely at police and fire services, which together make up more than half of the city’s annual general fund expenditures.
Although potential cuts in those vital services gives me reason for concern; I was even more concerned when Stevenson Diaz highlighted the shortfall in the city’s capital improvement budget. That shortfall, of around $360 million over the next five years, positively looms over the general fund losses, at a “mere” $10 million per year.
A $10 million-per-year deficit may be difficult to manage, but with annual revenue of roughly $170 million, it doesn’t seem insurmountable. Not so with a $360 million hole in the city’s capital improvement budget. Thus, in addition to service cuts and possible tax increases, I expect significant delays to some of the city’s planned capital improvement projects.
Of the many projects currently on the list, two in particular stand out for me: the Blomquist Bridge and Street Extension Project, and the Highway 101/Woodside Road Interchange Project. Both are expensive, will take years to complete, and are still in their early stages. Thus, both could be shelved, and picked back up once the city’s fortunes improve.
Although both projects can be delayed, I hope they won’t be. In the last few years, Redwood City has worked to anticipate future problems and initiate projects to address them. Projects to replace miles of aging water and sewer mains, to augment and seismically retrofit the city’s water tanks, and to extend the reach of the city’s recycled water pipelines are just some of the unsexy, but necessary, steps the city has taken to head off future problems. While a number of other projects have focused on the city’s roads, most of those have principally been about improving safety for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, rather than on making significant improvements to traffic flow. Given that our traffic volumes appear to have returned to something approximating what they were pre-pandemic, though, projects to ease congestion are badly needed.
Once again, I’m seeing extremely long lines of cars waiting to exit the highway at Woodside Road, and heavy eastbound traffic on Woodside Road from El Camino Real to the highway. That traffic reflects our current conditions, and will only be exacerbated once the massive Harbor View and Broadway Plaza projects — both of which are in close proximity to that already stressed interchange — are completed. We need to reconstruct this vital interchange to ease traffic issues in the area. Delays in the project will undoubtedly guarantee congestion in the area for many years to come.
I don’t believe traffic along Blomquist Street has been particularly heavy, historically. But given the residential projects being built east of Highway 101 and south of Redwood Creek, not to mention the Harbor View project itself, in just a few short years, Blomquist Street will experience hundreds, if not thousands, of additional daily car trips. Although a project to extend Blomquist Street northward beyond its intersection with Maple Street has been underway for some time now, that extension is intended to provide access to the two or three housing projects being built near Redwood Creek. The current project extending Blomquist Street hits a dead end at the creek. The project I’m guessing the city will delay is the one to bridge Redwood Creek, connecting Blomquist Street to East Bayshore Road and on to Whipple Avenue.
Without this new bridge, the hundreds of folks who will soon be living just south of the creek will have no choice but to rely on Maple Street or Seaport Boulevard to make their way to and from the city or the highway. Similarly, the thousands of people living north of the creek — where soon an additional 480 apartments and, likely, 56 townhomes will be built — will be stuck sharing a single road in and out of their area. Although a new Blomquist bridge wouldn’t actually reduce overall traffic volumes, it would at least provide additional choices for people to get to and from their homes and offices, and additional routes out in the event of an emergency.
Budget cuts are never fun to make but, for many of us, delaying projects such as these won’t have a serious effect on our day-to-day lives. There are a great many people living and working in Redwood City, however, for whom these projects would be a godsend. Here’s hoping Redwood City’s leadership can pull a rabbit out of a hat, and continue to make key improvements like these even in the face of the city’s current financial difficulties.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
