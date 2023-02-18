Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

I was somewhat disappointed, but not really surprised, that Redwood City is considering real changes (that is, cuts) to city services because of the pandemic and an anticipated recession. Exactly what those changes might be has yet to be nailed down; but, City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz did note that the city is looking closely at police and fire services, which together make up more than half of the city’s annual general fund expenditures.

Although potential cuts in those vital services gives me reason for concern; I was even more concerned when Stevenson Diaz highlighted the shortfall in the city’s capital improvement budget. That shortfall, of around $360 million over the next five years, positively looms over the general fund losses, at a “mere” $10 million per year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription