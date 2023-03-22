The steady drumbeat of intense winter weather that began in the last week of December has been among the worst and most dramatic in memory.
Before the onslaught of drenching rain and high winds began, we were worrying about years of drought. No more. Those days are history. We have more water than we can handle even as the most recent forecasts indicate that the worst may finally be behind us. Whew.
Mother Nature’s barrage of challenges, stretching over a dozen or so weeks, has brought home and reiterated a series of old truths that lay dormant as drought seemed to be a new normal.
Let’s examine a few of the more obvious observations that bear repeating today:
• Municipal and county maintenance crews, along with public safety departments, earned their pay big-time during the persistent rough weather. PG&E (the company, not the emergency cadres) remained a work in progress.
• Tree removal companies became essential, day after day and night after night. “Overtime” became their middle name.
• The Caltrain rail line between Burlingame Avenue and Broadway became a focus of transit officials as aging eucalyptus trees continued to collapse onto tracks, damaging new wiring infrastructure intended for future electrification of the system.
• Stoves that utilize natural gas, frequent targets of climate shrills, were a godsend when electrical power was unavailable.
• Public gathering places with available electrical power and handy, free Wi-Fi access became indispensable for countless internet users.
• Drainage systems, levees, pumping stations, creeks and tidal control equipment gained fresh respect, especially when they did their jobs seamlessly.
• There were many examples of neighbors helping neighbors during the worst periods of bad weather, an affirmation of the essential good will that exists in many, if not most, of our suburban towns.
• Professional, reliable roofers are worth their weight in platinum.
• The term “atmospheric river” became something to dread; maybe it’s time to revert back to “pineapple express.” It just sounds a bit less threatening.
MORONS ARE WALKING AMONG US: A published incident in San Mateo not too long ago has given new meaning to the phrase: “Put it on the card.”
An obviously flummoxed fellow was decidedly unclear on the concept. According to the police, this misguided individual had stolen a wallet. He was subsequently caught, arrested and in the tender embrace of the gendarmes.
When it came time to post bail, the guy tried to put the charge on a credit card. But there was a problem: He tried to use a card lifted from the stolen wallet.
Brilliant. Get him a lawyer. ASAP.
FILLER’ UP, WITH BITCOIN ON THE SIDE: You know the apocalypse is getting closer when you visit a discount gasoline dispensing station and spot an unexpected advertisement.
This one was touting the use of, not antifreeze, not windshield wipers, not floor mats, but Bitcoin, the highly speculative digital currency that is based, in large part, on mere, unadulterated faith and hope since there is nothing of real, tangible value whatsoever to back it up.
So, go ahead, fill up your tank with premium and be sure to take a blind flyer on something lurking out there in the uncharted wilds of cyberspace. Good luck. Drive safely.
A MYSTERIOUS 1905 DEATH IN HAWAII: A San Mateo High School alum has created an instructive podcast dealing with the life and death of Jane Stanford, one of the founders of the prestigious Peninsula university that bears the family name.
She died under mysterious circumstances in Hawaii in 1905. Natalia Gurevich, working for KCBS-Radio, has guided and produced the informative series.
“Bitter Academia” is available for listening via the station’s website, wwwaudacy.com/kcbsradio. It can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen. Check it out.
FALLING DOWN CAN BE DANGEROUS: This was an actual headline in a local newspaper (not this one, thank goodness) last week: “Slip and fall accidents during rainy season can lead to serious injuries.” Hey, Captain Obvious, come on down. And watch your step. It’s a wet jungle out there.
RICK WARNE DIES IN SAN MATEO: Sorry to learn of the passing of Rick Warne, a former teacher/coach who worked for decades in the Jefferson Union High School District, coaching basketball teams at several schools, including Westmoor and now-closed Serramonte highs. He died last week in San Mateo. He was 92.
