I’ve never gotten into so-called reality TV. I must be one of the few in the country who’ve never watched Big Brother, Survivor, American Idol or Dancing with the Stars. I just can’t get past the term “reality.”
Although the shows purport to present real-life, parts appear to be either pre-planned or manipulated, with the resulting footage edited to hype the drama. Most viewers presumably understand that the shows are not completely real, and simply enjoy them as entertainment. I have no problem with that, although that doesn’t make them any more appealing to me.
I prefer my reality to be, well, real. Although I don’t watch traditional reality TV shows, I do periodically watch things that, in my book, have all of the trappings without any of the artificial elements: City Council and Planning Commission meetings.
Until you-know-what I often attended these meetings in person, but these days that’s not an option. Currently local governments use a variety of technologies — such as Zoom — to ensure that these meetings are held safely. But nothing special is needed just to watch: meetings are streamed in a standard format recognized by major web browsers, and many cities, including Redwood City and San Carlos, also broadcast them live on cable TV.
The Redwood City Council and its Planning Commission each meet every other week or so, typically in the evening. Unless you want to participate, though, you needn’t watch the meetings live: both Redwood City and San Carlos post video recordings of the meetings to their websites, along with meeting agendas and any supporting materials. Note that these agendas and supporting materials are published on those same sites at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting, giving us all time to look over the agenda, dig into any items of interest, and decide whether to watch the meeting live, to watch it later (when the recording can be paused and individual items can be skipped), or to not watch the meeting at all.
This week, with an agenda listing three items all of which I found interesting, I watched Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting. Because I had no intention of speaking at the meeting (members of the public are always given time to speak, affording watchers a level of interactivity that reality TV shows typically do not provide) I elected not watch it live, but instead viewed the recording.
The first item related to the approval of a project to demolish and replace a house in the Mount Carmel neighborhood; it was quickly dealt with. The commissioners were unanimous in their support, primarily praising how, in the end, the homeowners listened to their neighbors and crafted a design that was satisfactory to all.
The second item concerned potential tenants for the ground floor of the recently completed building at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Broadway. The building’s developer hoped to relocate Wells Fargo Bank from Main Street to this new location, with carve-outs for two small Broadway-facing retail spaces: one for a tiny “flower shop” from Aili Ice Designs, and another for what would be the first Peninsula storefront for Humphry Slocombe, a Bay Area-based maker of premium ice cream. The building at 2075 Broadway was originally approved with the condition that Broadway-facing tenant spaces be reserved for “traditional retail,” something that a bank is not. One commissioner, Rick Hunter, expressed strong opposition to a bank in this prime retail space. The remaining commissioners had no such compunctions, however, with some expressing worry that finding an appropriate retail tenant might be difficult, and thus leave this prime location empty. Ultimately, the commission voted 5-1 to approve the developer’s choice of tenants.
The final item involved taking public input on, and supplying commission input to, the draft Environmental Impact Report for the “South Main Mixed-Use Project” proposed for 8.3 acres largely occupied by Towne Ford and Hopkins Acura. This item was intended to gather input, but other than some commissioner’s questions asking why traffic impacts had seemingly not been studied, it mostly became a litany of public opinions on the project rather than environmental feedback. However, this long-standing project still has a long way to go, so I’ll continue to watch as it comes up again and again in future Planning Commission and City Council meetings.
This particular meeting may have had few fireworks, but over time you too may find that City Council and Planning Commission meetings can have all of the elements of reality television, with occasional drama, with character development (as, over time, board members grow into their roles), and with ongoing “plot elements” (as when a proposed program or project requires multiple approvals and much input). But unlike reality TV, these meetings are truly real and unscripted - and have real impact on the world in which we live.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
