One of the urgent questions swirling around the race for San Mateo County sheriff is whether a new, single set of poll numbers is credible.
The poll numbers from sheriff’s Capt. Christina Corpus shows her 10 points ahead of incumbent Sheriff Carlos Bolanos. To be precise, the poll, conducted by the well-regarded, long-established firm of FM3, has Corpus at 42% and Bolanos at 32%.
But that is almost all we know about the poll. Except that it is a little hard to believe.
We can assume the poll was conducted in all the usual, credible ways. What we do not know is vastly greater and includes such questions as what the respondents were told over the course of the poll, when they were told these things, and how much they influenced the numbers.
I posed these questions to Corpus ultimately, and, to be frank, unsatisfactorily, via email. Her response was this:
“From day one, I have run a clean grass-roots campaign. We have built a coalition against the establishment never seen before. I am a bit disappointed that you find the poll results are hard to believe.”
She added a “comment from my campaign consultant,” who is not the pollster: “The data was not gathered by a push poll. The voters were read each candidate’s ballot statement and asked how they would vote. We used a very reputable company to conduct the poll.’”
I do not question the credibility of the pollster, just the credibility of the release of highly selective information. Of course we could expect any campaign to release the most positive poll data possible. Or any other information, for that matter. No one is questioning whether Corpus has run a clean, grassroots campaign, either.
But for all the grassroots campaigning she has done, and she has done a lot, there has been no major communications with voters via media advertising or the mail.
Perhaps it all has changed. Perhaps social media postings, in-person events and door-to-door campaigning is what it takes to win — that fundraising and the traditional means of advertising and mail no longer mean anything. If that is the case, then 2022 is going to be a year of complete, sweeping surprise. I will wait to see if all the rules have changed.
Meanwhile, and with all that duly noted, Bolanos is in a very tough race. How tough is hard to say, although at least one prominent supporter, when told of the Corpus poll numbers, scoffed openly.
Nonetheless, his support, while capable of raising substantial amounts of money, seems thin for an incumbent. Corpus has corralled a significant number of endorsements throughout the county and from within the Sheriff’s Office. They include state Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblymember Kevin Mullin. Bolanos also has been endorsed by Becker, former state Sen. Jerry Hill, four of the five county supervisors, and dozens of city councilmembers and law enforcement officials.
But the two organizations representing the deputy sheriffs recently fell short of endorsing Bolanos. Certainly, the rank-and-file rarely has wholehearted support for the boss — you are never a prophet in your own land.
But there is a sense that Bolanos is the most vulnerable countywide officeholder in recent memory. Law enforcement is under the gun, and there have been some high-profile accusations of excessive, even deadly, force levied against the Sheriff’s Office. And there are those who will never forgive Bolanos for a 2007 incident in Las Vegas in which he was detained and released during a raid on a massage parlor suspected of being a brothel. Bolanos said he did nothing wrong, thought he had gone to a legitimate business and never went inside. He has said, “I refuse to apologize for something I didn’t do.”
Despite his vehement assertions, the Las Vegas incident, now fully 15 years old, remains a launching pad for all his enemies.
Does all of this add up to a 10-point lead by Corpus? It would have been nice to see more of the poll data before answering that question.
WAYS AND MEANS: There is little more to report on the latest spending reports in the 15th Congressional District race, beyond the totals, that is particularly remarkable, except this:
David Canepa’s report is replete with a wave of new contributors from a wide range of ethnic communities that have never asserted themselves before in local races. Largely through force of personality — many of Canepa’s donations are the result of a direct, personal appeal — he has activated a whole new bloc of political participants. Win or lose this particular race, Canepa has built a network that could be a factor for years to come.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
