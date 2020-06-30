In advance of Memorial Day, I wrote a column titled, “Let us not forget.” Of all the columns I have written to date for the Journal, this one has received the greatest number of responses from readers. All were positive except for one and to it, I have no comment.
Perhaps the most heart-warming response was from a lady who was born in Formosa, now known as the country of Taiwan. During Word War II, she was a young girl who could not understand why the United States was bombing her homeland. Of course, the reason the B-29s were dropping the bombs was to force out the Japanese. They had occupied her country since 1895. Still, in her young mind, it was a large, looming question: “Why didn’t they just bomb the Japanese?”
Pressed by her children and grandchildren, this lady is currently writing about the events of her life. Included are the events of the war, which carved a deep impression on her mind. To understand the war more fully, she has been doing research and, thus, she wrote to me to see if I could guide her to some helpful resources. Of course, I was happy to do so.
Most surprising was to receive a package in the mail one day that was from Lincoln, California. Having forgotten a phone conversation I’d had a few weeks earlier from a fella who lived in Lincoln, California, I had no idea why I was receiving this package. I asked myself, “Who do I know who lives in Lincoln?”
Adding to my curiosity, I could feel through the packaging material that the large envelope contained something more than just a letter. There was something bulky inside. When I opened it, I found a personal note, a single sheet of paper about the Ernie Pyle Legacy Foundation and a baseball cap with its logo on it. The cap has joined a small collection I keep from over the years. Each one is special because each one carries with it a special memory. This cap — this cap — I tell you, is extra special!
While there were many more responses, the last I will relate was from a gentleman by the name of Heydon Buchanan. If you will recall, I wrote previously about the title of Ernie Pyle’s book, “Brave Men,” and where Mr. Pyle gained the title. It comes from the words spoken by a British officer who surveyed the aftermath of a disastrous battle of World War II. Gazing down at American soldiers, dead in their foxholes and still holding their rifles, the officer remarked quietly over and over again, “Brave men, brave men.”
Mr. Pyle had learned of this story from some American soldier he had crossed paths with during his myriad assignments of the war. Who was it that passed it along? Mr. Buchanan wrote to me because he is nearly 100% certain it was his father. As he explained it, the British officer was General Alexander, who his father had been assigned to as an aide during the Anglo-American alliance. As such, it was he who walked alongside the general after the battle for Kassarine Pass and heard him whisper the words of eulogy.
Further adding to the story of his father and how his father knew Ernie Pyle, Mr. Buchanan shared how the war correspondent and his dad first met in Northern Ireland, then again in England and for a third time in Algiers. Of course, the book, “Brave Men,” which I am still reading, begins in Algiers.
Knowing what I do of World War II, from having read and studied about the brave Americans who fought its many battles, I have to question with sadness in my heart: What justifiable reason can vandals give for their recent defacing of World War II memorials in Charlotte, North Carolina and in Washington, D.C., on the National Mall? The same could be asked of vandals who tore down a memorial to Holocaust survivors, (also from World War II), in Santa Rosa. What justifiable reason can be given for their vile and disrespectful actions against the memory of those who died?
I have an answer: There is no reason. There is none that can be justified.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
