Not to overstate the situation, but there seems to be more than a little confusion over this basic point: Public service is not a club.
Whether elected to a city council or appointed to the numerous boards and commissions, office is not an entitlement.
The offices are there to serve the broadest range possible of constituent interests. The underlying presumption, then, is that these interests should enjoy the broadest range possible of representatives of those constituents. As this county continues to undergo profound demographic change, and as that change — which skews toward younger people of color — becomes more politically active, we should look for a process that is open, inviting and inclined toward encouraging broad participation.
And yet.
In Burlingame, Mayor Ann O’Brien objected to the appointment of a planning commissioner because he lacks what she regards as the necessary technical background. Planning commissions are not meant to be technical bodies — that’s the job of the city’s professional staff. Planning commissions are citizen commissions, intended to reflect the views and standards of a community, which is what they were like when she served on the Planning Commission.
In South San Francisco, freshman Councilmember James Coleman was taken to task by Mayor Mark Addiego for a late-night phone call to a reappointed Parks and Recreation commissioner. Coleman was the lone vote against the commissioner, who is said to have felt he was being pressured to resign. That started a rumor that Coleman was trying to get a friend named to the slot. Coleman emphatically denied that was his intent and apologized for what he called a miscommunication. He said he intended the late night call as a reassurance that he would welcome working with the commissioner, despite the no vote.
These boards and commissions are volunteer jobs. Often, they are stepping stones for future council candidates, but the vast majority of those who serve are just trying to help the city.
In San Carlos, the school board is being pushed hard to fill its latest vacancy with an election, rather than appoint a replacement for Carol Elliott, who was appointed to the post herself in 2012, and who resigned just three weeks ago.
The San Carlos board is unusual, if not unique, in that, counting Elliott, it had a majority of trustees who initially had been appointed. Unlike the aforementioned boards and commissions, school boards are elective office, except, it appears in San Carlos.
If they go ahead and fill the latest vacancy with an appointment, the school board will maintain a majority that initially got the seat without a vote of the public. And all three will have been appointed in the last two years. Yes, elections are expensive. But what is the cost of not holding an election?
Experience, expertise, associations and insider knowledge about the “best” way to do something — these are all ways the status quo maintains itself and denies access to the broader community.
It is not a club.
I HEAR THINGS. I SEE THINGS. I think things. I write them down. I put them here.
When did it become OK to bring dogs everywhere? I always thought there were health code restrictions on bringing dogs into restaurants, stores, malls. But I have seen them, you know, everywhere. Not service dogs. And not little lapdogs. Big ones. I realize everyone has a dog now, a COVID companion. I accept that they can be clean. Often, they are much better behaved than some of the human customers. But they are not children. You can leave a dog home.
Before COVID (and there’s a phrase we will all be using), I had enjoyed the hospitality of Hillsdale Shopping Center’s food court as a good place to get work done. Having worked in newsrooms for decades, I prefer a general hubbub over quiet solitude, and the array of convenient restaurants is quite good. But the food court closed down, for understandable reasons, a year ago or so. I was happy to find that they have reopened. Another step toward normal. For me, anyway.
During the radio broadcast of a Giants’ game, I heard this pre-recorded station break in the middle of the fourth inning: “Hi, this is Gabe Kapler, live from the road.”
And while on the subject of the Giants, why is it impossible to find official team gear with a 24 on it as a tribute to Willie Mays? In Boston, for example, you can find a hat with Ted Williams’ number on it — simple, understated. But nothing at any Giants store — not a jersey, a shirt, or a hat — in tribute to the best there ever was.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
