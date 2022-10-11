Congratulations to Aragon High School, which was just listed in a national survey of public and private high schools as the best public high school in San Mateo County. I know many parents send their children to elite private schools in the hope they will get into elite colleges. The irony — most elite colleges prefer public school graduates with outstanding records. Plus, today equity is a major consideration. The San Mateo Union High School District maintains its high standards and is well known to admissions officials.
I only hope the San Mateo-Foster City School District will follow suit. Parents have been concerned over recent actions of the school board to water down education to level the playing field. That effort hurts all students and is insulting. The mantra of the school district once was to educate each student to his or her highest potential. Let’s hope it still is.
My social life has been full attending campaign events for any candidate campaigning in my area. I attended the last campaign event for San Mateo City Council candidate Lisa Diaz Nash. Nash is not taking anything for granted and has lawn signs all over her district. I attended a coffee for Supervisor Dave Canepa at the San Mateo home of Karen and Steve Sell. The Sells’ son, Kevin, is Canepa’s campaign manager. The Sells are well known and popular in San Mateo. He is the head coach at Aragon High School. Charles Stone held a mega event in Belmont Oct 6. Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, perhaps our next congressman, was hosted by Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach and outgoing Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Oct 8. Let’s hope for Mullin’s sake (if not ours), that Democrats prevail in the House. Being in the minority party is no fun.
The sample ballot for the statewide election Tuesday, Nov. 8 has arrived. Always worthwhile reading if you are a serious voter. There are fewer propositions than usual, which is a plus, but too many candidates running for state office we have never heard of. It looks as if Sally Lieber, former assemblywoman and Mountain View councilmember, has a chance of becoming a member of the State Board of Equalization. She is the only Democrat running.
I watched the League of Women Voters candidates forum for the candidates for San Mateo City Council. All seven participated and they were an impressive bunch. Many choices and all good. Makes one feel very good about local politics. I recommend you watch it if you are not sure how to vote. It’s on the city’s website.
In my last column I printed a statement from Noelia Corzo on why she was running for Board of Supervisors. I offered the same to her opponent, Belmont Councilmember Stone. Here is what he wrote: “I’m proud to be the only candidate in the race for District 2 supervisor endorsed by Planned Parenthood. I’m the best candidate to ensure that we do everything we can in San Mateo County to protect and expand access to all reproductive health services regardless of race, income or any other factors. We can lead the way on this issue, and I plan to, just as I plan to lead the way on fighting crime and public safety, creating truly affordable housing on the transit corridor, and combating the effects of climate change.”
Why do taxpayers have to foot the bill for people who live in dangerous areas — those vulnerable to floods, hurricanes and forest fires. When homes are severely damaged or destroyed by this extreme weather, people want to build in the same area and the feds seem willing to help them.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
