Congratulations to Aragon High School, which was just listed in a national survey of public and private high schools as the best public high school in San Mateo County. I know many parents send their children to elite private schools in the hope they will get into elite colleges. The irony — most elite colleges prefer public school graduates with outstanding records. Plus, today equity is a major consideration. The San Mateo Union High School District maintains its high standards and is well known to admissions officials.

I only hope the San Mateo-Foster City School District will follow suit. Parents have been concerned over recent actions of the school board to water down education to level the playing field. That effort hurts all students and is insulting. The mantra of the school district once was to educate each student to his or her highest potential. Let’s hope it still is.

