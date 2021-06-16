It’s not a subject that stimulates everyone’s eager imagination. In fact, when you bring up the matter of how California’s (and San Mateo County’s) public schools are financed, most eyes quickly glaze over.
But, as big dollar differences between local districts are published, questions start to be asked. A number of readers of this space have checked in with concerns.
As noted in a previous turgid Wednesday effort this spring, the gap between the haves and have-nots has become a chasm along the pricey Peninsula.
The revelation that the Woodside Elementary School District spent three times as much per student as the Burlingame Elementary School District last year was of particular interest for some.
Part of the reason is that only some of our districts are funded primarily by the state; the rest (basic aid entities) receive the bulk of their money via local (high) property values/taxes. This fact makes the discussion even more confounding.
Some explanations are in order. To that end, since the state’s history in this regard is exceedingly complicated and goes back decades, It’s best to refer the curious to the work of the Public Policy Institute of California, a particularly informative think tank.
The outfit’s website is ppic.org. Once you are on that site, search for two helpful articles: “Basic Aid School Districts” (2013) and “Financing California Public Schools (2019).
Both of these studies can help parents, trustees, taxpayers and others get at least a modest handle on this complex and confusing topic.
For in-depth information on any public school district in the state, you can access key statistics via ed-data.org, a comprehensive website provided by a cooperative arrangement between the state’s Department of Education and a number of other helpful sources.
2021 marks a key anniversary: There is some historical relevance involved in this school finance discussion as well. This year marks the 50th anniversary of a landmark Los Angeles court decision that set the stage for all that has followed.
The 1971 Serrano v. Priest ruling declared that the state’s method of funding public schools was unconstitutional because it resulted in marked unfairness on a district-by-district basis.
In large measure, that was a big first step in ending (for the most part) a system of having each district rely on its own property tax base for revenue; financing responsibility devolved primarily to the state.
Over time, exceptions were carved out for certain outlier districts blessed with very high property values (like those in San Mateo County).
The website for Public Advocates (publicadvocates.org), an activist interest group devoted, in the main, to underserved communities, has a section for education and more perspective can be found there.
Oh, and one more thing, there are fresh moves afoot in Sacramento to alter the funding formulae once again to send more money to districts with a high percentage of children from less affluent neighborhoods. Stay tuned.
Rebates? Sorry, not really: What’s in a word? Plenty. When you hear the state’s liberal politicians discussing “rebates” as they consider how to spend an avalanche of tax dollars flowing into Sacramento’s ever-expanding coffers, just know that the people who pay a massive share of California’s income tax bill will not be getting checks.
Cal Matters, an authoritative enterprise that pays close attention to such weighty questions, has stated that the most affluent 1% here wind up paying half of all personal income taxes annually.
In a nutshell, even though these generous individuals fund state government to a very high degree (let’s hear it for Silicon Valley and the blessing of capital gains, by the way), they won’t see a dime returned to them in this time of fiscal plenty.
No. These will not be rebates in the true sense of the word. They will actually be quite the opposite; they will be wealth transfers. But “wealth transfers” has a rather unattractive, though too honest, ring to it.
Let’s just say it’s politically unpleasant for the pols to apply an accurate label to this latest giveaway.
You can get in touch with John Horgan by the miracle of email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
