For many San Mateo County youngsters, if not most of them, the 2022-23 academic year has commenced.
Nearly 110,000 youngsters, in all forms of public and private education, are heading back to their classes. For the majority of pupils, learning is free. For the rest in nonpublic entities, not so much. For most of them, inflation never stops.
So, not surprisingly, the trajectory of tuition costs for private and parochial schools has been steadily rising throughout the county. It’s a fiscal reality along the pricey Peninsula.
The affluence abounding in many of the precincts in our high-tech/biotech bubble, where some of the nation’s more expensive ZIP codes exist, is staggering.
Private school tuitions reflect that reality, and then some. A few of them have been climbing toward the $60,000 figure for years. That number appears to be inevitable. And soon.
Here are the listed current tuition/fee rates for the five most expensive high schools in the county, based on their websites:
• Nueva, $57,450-$59,750 (based on grade level);
• Crystal Springs Uplands, $56,620;
• Woodside Priory, $56,040;
• Menlo, $55,900; and
• Sacred Heart Prep, $50,220.
It’s worth noting that a boarding pupil at Woodside Priory will be charged a total of $81,240 in 2022-23. That daunting number includes tuition, fees, room, board and all other add-ons for the full academic year. The comparable undergraduate cost at Stanford University is $77,034.
A HOPEFUL SCOTT WIENER NOTE: This weekly space tends to avoid politicians and their fortunes and foibles as much as possible. Others — you know who you are — do a laudable job of keeping the reading public up to speed on matters related to these individuals.
But we will make an exception here. There may be a tiny glimmer of hope on the horizon when it comes to state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco.
Wiener, as you may know, represents a portion of northern San Mateo County. He is also a relentless critic of suburbia, particularly housing practices in those communities.
Wiener has been the author of a number of bills that aim to alter, if not kill off, single-family zoning for neighborhoods like our own. For the persistent Wiener, these are viewed as abominations.
Now the good news: Wiener may be planning to seek a San Francisco congressional seat currently occupied by octogenarian Nancy Pelosi — if she retires.
Time will tell if the intrusive Wiener can pull off such a feat. We can only pray he is successful and exits the legislative halls of Sacramento for bigger fish to fry. The sooner the better.
HOMES ARE FUELING TAX DOLLARS: Speaking of reviled single-family homes, the value of those dwellings is a helpful driving force behind San Mateo County’s dramatic and ongoing boom in assessed valuation.
It doesn’t take an Einstein to see it. The numbers are clear. According to data provided by the county over time, total assessed property values here rose from $1.7 billion in 1962 to a staggering $288 billion now. Sale prices of single-family homes (and to a lesser degree, home improvements) are an important factor in that surge.
In the last 60 years, the combined value of all properties (homes, condos, apartment houses offices, laboratories, retail outlets, etc.) skyrocketed nearly 170 times higher. It’s no wonder the county is rolling in tax dollars these days.
In many important ways, we can credit much (if not most) of this bounty to the rise and lure of those twin economic powerhouses, high-tech and biotech, along the productive Peninsula.
None of this is rocket science, of course. But the long-term data do tell an instructive story.
SEE’S IN SSF CELEBRATES 65th: We have been remiss. No surprise there. A lack of timely attention has often been noticed by friends and critics alike as the years have rolled on.
We have neglected to point out an important local 65th anniversary. That would be the signature birthday of See’s Candies’ existence in South San Francisco.
The happy milestone was observed last week at the sweets purveyor’s El Camino Real retail location in The Industrial City. The company was founded in Los Angeles by Charles See in 1921 and expanded to South San Francisco in 1957.
Belated congratulations.
John Horgan can be reached by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.