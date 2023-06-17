Greg Wilson

Although I most often write about Redwood City, I keep an eye on neighboring communities as well. Not only are they undergoing their own rather interesting transformations, San Carlos, Menlo Park and North Fair Oaks provide interesting contrasts to how Redwood City is developing. Accordingly, this week I wandered through a portion of Menlo Park, primarily with the aim of seeing two recently completed (and now leasing) mixed-use projects that each will add to that city’s set of spaces open to the public.

This week I was in the part of Menlo Park that people know best for its many shops, restaurants and service businesses: the stretch of El Camino Real centered on the intersection with Santa Cruz Avenue. In particular, I spent time wandering through Springline, on El Camino Real between Glenwood and Oak Grove avenues, and Stanford University’s Middle Plaza, on El Camino Real at Middle Avenue. These two developments have a lot in common. Both were constructed on large lots along El Camino Real that once held automobile dealerships and also essentially back up onto the Caltrain tracks. Both contain residential units, offices and retail spaces. And, of particular interest to me, both contain outdoor plazas that are free for the public to enjoy.

