Although I most often write about Redwood City, I keep an eye on neighboring communities as well. Not only are they undergoing their own rather interesting transformations, San Carlos, Menlo Park and North Fair Oaks provide interesting contrasts to how Redwood City is developing. Accordingly, this week I wandered through a portion of Menlo Park, primarily with the aim of seeing two recently completed (and now leasing) mixed-use projects that each will add to that city’s set of spaces open to the public.
This week I was in the part of Menlo Park that people know best for its many shops, restaurants and service businesses: the stretch of El Camino Real centered on the intersection with Santa Cruz Avenue. In particular, I spent time wandering through Springline, on El Camino Real between Glenwood and Oak Grove avenues, and Stanford University’s Middle Plaza, on El Camino Real at Middle Avenue. These two developments have a lot in common. Both were constructed on large lots along El Camino Real that once held automobile dealerships and also essentially back up onto the Caltrain tracks. Both contain residential units, offices and retail spaces. And, of particular interest to me, both contain outdoor plazas that are free for the public to enjoy.
Although Springline is technically the smaller of the two, its lovely central plaza is significantly larger than Middle Plaza. Springline’s is partially enclosed by two three-story office buildings, each containing some ground-floor retail. Umbrella tables and chairs dot the open space, as do numerous planters containing palm trees. Joining with the trees, a couple of fountains add character to what otherwise would simply be a large brick-paved open area. A small fenced dog park stands at the plaza’s rear, although, that appears to be for the exclusive use of the project’s residential tenants. Finally, adjacent to the dog park is a set of restrooms that are open to the public.
Springline’s single large residential building contains 183 apartments on four floors, in sizes ranging from one to three bedrooms, plus a handful of ground-floor retail spaces facing Oak Grove Avenue. All told, the three buildings that make up the Springline development have nine retail spaces, all of which have been leased to (but not yet fully occupied by) restaurants, coffee shops and retailers :including Andytown Coffee Roastery, Canteen and Proper Food. Time will tell, but I’m guessing that nine restaurants and retailers, some with well-known names, may just be enough to draw some foot traffic from the ever-popular (and nearby) Santa Cruz Avenue.
A half mile or so down El Camino Real, Stanford University has constructed the very attractive Middle Plaza on an 8.4-acre site that at one time was home to three side-by-side auto dealerships: Stanford Lincoln Mercury, University Ford and Anderson Chevrolet. Today, the site holds three office buildings (two with retail spaces) and three residential buildings with a total of 215 for-rent apartments.
Unlike Springline, the apartments at Middle Plaza are, I believe, only being leased to people working for (or, possibly, attending) Stanford University. I haven’t heard whether the offices will be used by the university or simply leased on the open market. And I have yet to discover who might occupy the retail spaces. I can attest, however, that the plaza is open and ready to accept the public.
Middle Plaza’s plaza is nice, but smaller than I had expected. Plus, it is completely exposed on two sides, one being the side along El Camino Real. To its credit, though, a number of trees dot the plaza that, once mature, should provide at least some shade to the small tables and chairs scattered nearby. And a small pergola toward the rear of the plaza (close to the Caltrain tracks) provides partial shade to the tables and chairs that can be found there.
Given Middle Plaza’s location, far from the more walkable part of Menlo Park, I question whether Stanford’s public plaza will see much use from anyone not living or working there. Although most of Springline’s retail spaces do not open onto the internal plaza — which is being occupied by Che Fico Parco Menlo, from the creator of Italian taverna Che Fico in San Francisco’s “Nopa” neighborhood — it should have a larger draw. In addition, one of the tenants on the development’s Oak Grove Avenue side is slated to be Barebottle Brewing Co., and they plan to park a “Brew Truck” in the plaza. So Springline’s plaza, at least, has a real chance of attracting people looking for a place to drink or dine, people who may then discover what a neat place Springline’s plaza can be as a place to simply relax.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
