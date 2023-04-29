Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

Last week, while watching the Planning Commission’s review of a proposed mixed-use project for 1201 Main St. (where the Caltrain tracks cross Main Street), I heard something that caused me to sit up and take notice. It wasn’t the commission’s unanimous approval of the project, although that was certainly interesting for several reasons. No, it was something that Michael Field, from Windy Hill Property Ventures (the project’s developer), said in response to a question from one of the commissioners. Having been asked how confident the firm was about leasing the project’s commercial side, he had this to say:

“Downtown Redwood City is one of the premier downtown markets in the United States. It’s a wonderful location, it’s a wonderful product for this location, highly desirable (I’m speaking of the residence and the office). If you look at vacancy rates in Redwood City, we’re not San Francisco, we’re not San Jose. Very different sub-market. That said, the costs are very high, the risks are very high, the cost of financing is very high, interest rates are very high, so we do expect development of these sorts of buildings to slow for the next couple of years probably, at least, until the market dynamics start to improve, mostly on the interest rate and financing side.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription