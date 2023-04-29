Last week, while watching the Planning Commission’s review of a proposed mixed-use project for 1201 Main St. (where the Caltrain tracks cross Main Street), I heard something that caused me to sit up and take notice. It wasn’t the commission’s unanimous approval of the project, although that was certainly interesting for several reasons. No, it was something that Michael Field, from Windy Hill Property Ventures (the project’s developer), said in response to a question from one of the commissioners. Having been asked how confident the firm was about leasing the project’s commercial side, he had this to say:
“Downtown Redwood City is one of the premier downtown markets in the United States. It’s a wonderful location, it’s a wonderful product for this location, highly desirable (I’m speaking of the residence and the office). If you look at vacancy rates in Redwood City, we’re not San Francisco, we’re not San Jose. Very different sub-market. That said, the costs are very high, the risks are very high, the cost of financing is very high, interest rates are very high, so we do expect development of these sorts of buildings to slow for the next couple of years probably, at least, until the market dynamics start to improve, mostly on the interest rate and financing side.”
The bit about risks and interest rates is worthy of note, but not what particularly interested me. After all, calculating the economics of a project is part and parcel of being a developer; they routinely weigh risks against potentially high rewards. No, what really piqued my interest was the high praise for downtown Redwood City, and the acknowledgment that what goes on in other parts of the country — even nearby parts, such as San Francisco and San Jose — doesn’t necessarily match what is going on in Redwood City.
That isn’t to say that Redwood City is a utopia where success is guaranteed for future development projects. Field did note that Strada expects “development of these sorts of buildings to slow for the next couple of years,” after all. But slowing is not stopping; developer interest in building both commercial and residential projects in Redwood City still seems strong. Of course, this is just one person’s (or company’s) opinion. Other developers may feel otherwise.
Projects currently underway, such as the massive office-and-residential (with some retail) ELCO Yards project will surely continue, especially considering the amount of time and money that has been invested into it. As well, the large Broadway Plaza project will likely continue. That project has the benefit of being phased, with the residential portion being constructed first. There, the developer (The Sobrato Organization) can continue monitoring demand for office space while constructing the residential half of the project and, if necessary, adjust the office portion of the project to better meet future demand.
Although demand for residential units still appears high, the folks behind the 131-unit townhouse project slated to be built alongside Redwood Creek just east of Highway 101 are asking for extra time to complete their project. Currently scheduled for the Redwood City Planning Commission’s May 2 meeting is a request by Strada Investment Group to extend the duration of the project, originally planned to take five years, by another three. That project, which was officially agreed upon in August of 2018 (and thus was scheduled to be completed by August of this year), seems to have been greatly affected by the construction of the next-door county Navigation Center and the extension of Blomquist Street. For one, Strada’s building site appears to have been used by the Navigation Center project for staging of materials and equipment. Also, the work to reconstruct Maple Street and to extend Blomquist Street (much of which was needed for Strada’s project as well) ended up being done at the mercy of the Navigation Center project’s schedule. Thus, it is only now that Webcor, the firm doing the actual construction on behalf of Strada Investment Group, is free to get underway on the townhouses themselves.
On the subject of townhouses, one project that is not showing any hesitation is the small eight-unit townhouse project being built at 955 Woodside Road, on the site of a former animal hospital. That project got underway recently and, currently, construction of the two large foundations that will each support four townhomes is in process.
Hearing a developer say that “downtown Redwood City is one of the premier downtown markets in the United States” resonates with me. My personal observations of what has been, and continues to be, going on in Redwood City don’t square with many of the headlines I see in the national newspapers, and I’m glad I’m not alone in noticing. I’m also glad to be living in a part of the Bay Area that, seemingly against all odds, continues to thrive.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
