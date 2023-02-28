Last Monday was Presidents Day. I imagine many of you had the day off. With schools, they had either Friday or Monday off. Some had both. At the school where I coach, I was letting the kids know, despite Monday being a holiday, we’d still have practice that afternoon. One of the kids asked, “Why do we have the day off from school?” When I told him it was Presidents Day, he asked, “What’s that?”
The kid actually asked a good question, as much as I have to admit being disappointed he did not know what or why the holiday was. Certainly his question begs another: Why do we have Presidents Day as a holiday at all?
Considering there are three branches of government, why not have Chief Justices’ Day? Or Speakers of the House Day? How about Majority Leaders of the Senate Day? The reason has to do with how Presidents Day came to be.
Ages ago, back when I was in elementary school, there were two presidents’ birthdays printed on the calendar in the month of February. I do not recall getting those days off from school but I do remember grade appropriate history lessons being taught about each of the two presidents: George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
During his presidency, Washington’s birthday of Feb. 22 was a reason for celebration. Out of respect for what he had done for the country as general of the Continental Army, as well as statesman before and after the Revolutionary War, citizens were eager to show their appreciation by recognizing him on his birthday. There were parades and balls held in his honor. In 1885, Congress made Feb. 22 a federal holiday.
Lincoln’s birthday was never made a federal holiday, although there was an effort in Congress to do so immediately after his assassination. That said, in nearly half the states, Feb. 12 did become a recognized holiday. As you can imagine, none of the southern states were included in the 24. Those that did were made up of northern and western states only.
Then a number of things changed that, unfortunately, watered down the holidays meant to honor either Washington or Lincoln. One was an act by the federal government, one an act made by those who publish calendars, and one an act made by retailers who went along with the actions of the former two.
In 1971, Congress passed legislation titled, “the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.” Its purpose was to make federal holidays fall on Mondays so as to give federal workers a three day holiday weekend. Therefore, regardless of the actual day of Washington’s birthday, Congress decided it would be recognized as the third Monday in February. The result was the first watering down of our nation’s respect and honor for George Washington.
Around the same time Congress passed their law, many states were looking to make Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a holiday. Efforts were made at the federal level as well but it wasn’t until 1985 that it succeeded. In the mean time, states that had adopted MLK Jr. Day as a holiday were also dropping Lincoln’s birthday. The year was simply getting too full of holidays. Going along with the trend, calendar publishers began listing Washington’s birthday as Presidents Day. Their intent may have been to give honor to both presidents but the result was to the contrary.
Once the die had been cast for the third Monday in February being labeled as “Presidents Day” on all calendars, retailers were more than happy to go along. Signs and newspaper ads began popping up all over the country lauding an excuse to go shopping and take advantage of a “Presidents Day” sale.
Over the years, I’ve read at least five biographies on George Washington, as well as other volumes, which include his exploits in the context of our nation’s history. Regarding Abraham Lincoln, I have read even more, including Shelby Foote’s three volume series on the Civil War. These were truly great men who made tremendous sacrifices for our country. Lincoln’s, of course, was the ultimate sacrifice.
Truthfully, I have little concern for which holidays federal workers take or don’t take. My concern is not about calendars or sales. Rather, my concern is for our children and the ignorance they have relative to our history, especially with regards to two of our greatest presidents.
Honestly, rather than closing the schools for either Washington’s or Lincoln’s birthdays, I would argue for keeping them open. Use the two days respectively to emphasize lessons on who these men were and the contributions they made to our republic. Remembering their legacies by teaching them to our children would be the highest honor we could give Washington or Lincoln.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
