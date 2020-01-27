If you revisit Andrew Johnson’s impeachment, what led to it and the fallout, you find a country still deeply divided after the Civil War despite the efforts of Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln tried desperately to get the south back in the Union and for the Union to forgive the South. That hope was thwarted by John Wilkes Booth, a Confederate diehard who assassinated the president. And by the Republican Lincoln’s misjudgment in selecting Andrew Johnson as vice president, an attempt at bipartisanship and to assuage the south.
Johnson was a Democrat from Tennessee, but a fierce critic of the Southern secession. Then after several states left the Union, including his own, he chose to stay in Washington rather than resign his U.S. Senate seat. But when he assumed the presidency, the abolitionists in the Republican Party were fearful he would interfere with a fair reconstruction. And their mistrust of him equaled his mistrust of them.
***
Tension between the executive and legislative branches were high prior to Johnson’s presidency. Following Union Army victories at Gettysburg and Vicksburg in July 1863, Lincoln wished to offer an olive branch to the rebel states by pursuing a lenient plan for their reintegration. The forgiving tone of the president’s plan, plus the fact that he implemented it by presidential directive without consulting Congress, incensed Republicans, who countered with a more stringent plan. Their proposal for Southern reconstruction, the Wade-Davis Bill, passed both houses of Congress in July 1864, but was pocket vetoed by Lincoln and never took effect.
During the first months of his presidency, Johnson issued general amnesty for most former Confederate government and military officers, and oversaw creation of new governments in the hitherto rebellious states — governments dominated by ex-Confederate officials. In February 1866, Johnson vetoed legislation extending the Freedmen’s Bureau and expanding its powers; Congress was unable to override the veto. Afterward, Johnson denounced some Republicans as traitors. When Johnson vetoed a Civil Rights Act and a second Freedmen’s Bureau bill, the Senate and the House mustered the two-thirds majorities necessary to override both vetoes, setting the stage for a showdown between Congress and the president.
***
At an impasse with Congress, Johnson in the late summer of 1866, embarked on a national speaking tour, where he asked his audiences for their support in his battle against the Congress and urged voters to elect representatives to Congress in the upcoming midterm election who supported his policies. The tour backfired when reports of his undisciplined, vitriolic speeches and ill-advised confrontations with hecklers swept the nation. Contrary to his hopes, the 1866 elections led to veto-proof Republican majorities in both houses of Congress. As a result, the radicals in the Republican Party were able to take control of Reconstruction, passing a series of acts — each one over the president’s veto.
***
The impeachment of Andrew Johnson was initiated on Feb. 24, 1868, when the House of Representatives resolved to impeach Johnson, the 17th president of the United States, for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” which were detailed in 11 articles of impeachment. The primary charge against Johnson was violation of the Tenure of Office Act, passed by Congress in March 1867, over his veto. Specifically, he had removed from office Edwin M. Stanton, the secretary of war — whom the act was largely designed to protect — and attempted to replace him.
***
Johnson became the first American president to be impeached on March 2-3, 1868, when the House formally adopted the articles of impeachment and forwarded them to the Senate. The trial in the Senate began three days later, with the Senate failed to convict Johnson on one of the articles, with the 35-19 vote in favor of conviction falling short of the necessary two-thirds majority by a single vote. A 10-day recess was called before attempting to convict him on additional articles. The delay did not change the outcome, however, as on May 26, it failed to convict the president on two articles, both by the same margin, after which the trial was adjourned.
***
While the Senate failed to remove Johnson from office, the voters did and General Ulysses Grant became president in 1869. He shared Lincoln’s goal of bringing the southern states back into the union. They eventually came back but the animosities caused by the Civil War and Reconstruction never disappeared and have remained to this day. One can only imagine what history would have been if Lincoln had not been killed. The country needed a unifier to heal its wounds. Instead they got Johnson. It may be wise to remember and heed the past as we experience the nation’s third impeachment.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.