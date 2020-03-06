These are challenging times. We are in the midst of the unknown and looking for a direction. It comes down to that we know the coronavirus is a serious issue, but we don’t know exactly how serious it is, and what we should do about it.
We do know that people have varied responses and one visible one is stocking up on supplies. However, I don’t understand people buying small bottles of water because of coronavirus. Yet there they were this weekend buying them in droves. Stores were bedlam. Costco was even more insane than normal.
It’s good to have an emergency supply of water. I guess people are in panic mode, and that means bottled water, though there is no indication whatsoever that there will be any disruption to our water supply — especially because of a virus.
Believe me, it takes a lot to get me freaked about things. But I also have emergency supplies. I brace my furniture. I don’t like going under a quarter tank of gas. I think of contingency plans for both home and work. I always have a plan C. I believe in being prepared.
So if one is not prepared, I can see why one would want to stock up on essentials in case there is a need to self-quarantine. I’m not judging. I just don’t understand the small bottles of water. At least get large bottles so you are using less plastic.
There was a tip circulating around social media that said one way to protect yourself from coronavirus is to drink water all the time since the virus will go to your stomach and be killed by your stomach acid. The Associated Press came out with a story debunking the myth while suggesting that drinking water is healthy, but not for the reasons entailed in the well-circulated myth. So maybe it had something to do with that.
The Centers for Disease Control is still determining how this new strain of coronavirus spreads, the severity of illness it causes and to what extent it may spread in the United States. The unknown aspect of it is what is concerning people. Is it different than the typical flu which can be deadly for certain groups? Is it different than other viral scares such as avian flu and SARS? So far, we don’t know for sure. However, we do know that measures one can take to prevent exposure to the flu are the same as for coronavirus. Washing hands, using a barrier, avoiding handshakes. We have all seen the recommendations.
Local health officials are taking the virus extremely seriously. San Mateo County declared a state of emergency this week to ensure resources are ready should the virus spread. It also shared a message from its health officer who took a sober tone in relaying the potential of what could be before us. In it, he uses the term pandemic, which is a scary word for many, but appropriate considering what could happen. He also focuses on the need to be prepared individually — in reducing the chances of getting sick, helping others with basic survival needs and coping with larger disruptions in how the typical world works day to day.
We have already seen some economic turmoil though it is difficult to discern if the virus hit the relief valve on an already overheated stock market or there is some serious trouble on the horizon. We will know soon enough. Troubles include canceled conventions and other business disruptions. Companies are making contingency plans, as they should.
While some worry if their favorite band’s concert will still go on, there are serious concerns about public gatherings and how we conduct ourselves. This is what motivated people to go to stores and strip the shelves bare. People are worried. We all are. However, this is a time for caution and patience. Social media and the 24/7 news cycle can prey upon our biggest fears yet a more holistic and thoughtful approach is needed. One way to learn more is to head to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and scroll through the various sections. Another is to check out our local health department’s webpage: https://www.smchealth.org/news/novel-coronavirus-updates-resources. Or you can call the county’s hotline at (650) 363-4422. These are trusted sources, though many health professionals are having to make decisions of critical importance based on rapidly evolving and incomplete information. We will also try to keep you up to date on cases, health advice and any changes that could affect you and your loved ones. We will try to do so in a responsible way that provides solid information you can use to take necessary precautions — and that won’t include buying large quantities of bottled water.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.