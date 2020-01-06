This is a dangerous undertaking and I wouldn’t bet any money on it. But right now even before the votes in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina and despite mailers I received from the ACLU with their names missing, it could be Biden for president and Klobuchar for VP. Pete Buttigieg, while probably one of the most able candidates, is considered too young, too untested and not a hit with African Americans. Michael Bloomberg, also one of the most able and one who could beat Trump, is not the type of guy the Democratic Party will pick. He’s too rich. And that’s not good in today’s Democratic Party which once embraced the very wealthy Roosevelts and Kennedys.
The Democrats feel there has to be a woman on the ticket. An African American VP might increase turnout in some areas but not necessarily in the swing states which the Dems need to win to win the Electoral College. Klobuchar has been rising in the polls and comes from the Midwest, which will count in her favor.
It could have been Kamala Harris who was close to the Biden family but then went after Biden in the first debate and continued downhill because of changing positions. It was more than lack of money which drove her out of the race. It was the fear of losing the California primary. On the other hand, the powers that be may feel Biden needs a progressive on the ticket and that would be Elizabeth Warren. After all, Kennedy did pick hated rival Lyndon Johnson, over Bobby’s objections, to win Texas. But Massachusetts will go Democratic no matter what and Warren does not have the same mass appeal as Bernie Sanders.
Sanders will be a factor throughout the primary and the election. His popularity does not fade. His base equals if not surpasses Trump’s in its loyalty. He has money in the bank and an ongoing commitment from donors. He’s authentic and that is what people love about him. His vision is exciting for young people and for those who live at the margins but his politics are too extreme for the country as a whole. In the meantime, he will be pressing his colleagues to adopt his progressive agenda.
But Biden is certainly not a sure thing. If he doesn’t do well on Super Tuesday in March and collect enough delegates, the convention may be wide open. Too much democracy has hurt the Democrats before. Remember George McGovern? He expanded the primary system and the Democrats lost big time. Now after Hillary Clinton’s lock on the nomination four year ago, Democrats took away much of the power from the super delegates (they can’t vote on the first ballot) which means without a clear front-runner, anything can happen at the convention.
***
Can the Democrats beat Trump? Who knows? He controls Fox where half of Americans get their news. So half the country doesn’t know what is going on. He has amassed money and any Democratic candidate will have to reap as much as he or she can get to beat him. Obama realized that and went for the big bucks. So much is on the line for this election. The future of the country, democracy, constitutional government, morality. If Trump is re-elected, he will feel crowned. And the hopes of the Founding Fathers will be dashed. A British king was bad enough. But an American one?
***
The race for state Sen. Jerry Hill’s seat will be tight. But if Hill, D-San Mateo, makes an endorsement and he has said he will, that could make the difference. March is going to be a very exciting month in California. The presidential primary will coincide with the vote for state legislative offices. Expect a big ballot with lots of names.
***
Here’s a prediction I got all wrong. I thought Talbot’s toy store was here to stay, an institution which we all preferred to Amazon, et al. A trip to the store was an adventure into a magic kingdom with life-size animals and puppets. A playhouse the young could enter. Little cars, slides, the latest fad in toys, books, puzzles, arts and crafts, dolls, hobbies and a complete bike shop next door. Talbot’s had it all. It was a store which loved kids and welcomed them. Never heard any salesperson say don’t touch. I feel for the children who won’t have the Talbot’s experience. It was a special hands-on place to see and enjoy as well as buy. You can’t get that online. And the gift wrap was free, too. Thanks to the Moore family for providing us with this gem. Fifth Avenue and B Street won’t the be same without you.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(1) comment
When Sue says "He controls Fox where half of Americans get their news. So half the country doesn’t know what is going on", I think she is being a little critical of those who don't watch Fox.
