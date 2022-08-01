By the end of filing in August we will know the complete list of candidates running in November. One prominent candidate, Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale, will not be on the list for state Assembly, leaving the door wide open for San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan. Hale said she is dropping out to protect her family, including two young children, from the vicious campaign against her she had to endure in May/June. The attacks were from the Papan campaign and independent expenditure PACs supporting Papan.
Even without the negative ads, it is doubtful Hale could have beaten Papan. Much of the Assembly district is in San Mateo where Papan is especially popular. Hale has many supporters in Redwood City and beyond. Would not be surprised if she made a successful run for the Board of Supervisors for Warren Slocum’s seat when he retires in 2024.
Noelia Corzo, candidate for the Board of Supervisors in District 2 which includes Belmont, San Mateo and Foster City, is urging voters to support her so there can be a female voice on the Board of Supervisors when Carole Groom is termed out. In truth, San Carlos Councilmember Laura Parmer-Lohan, who is running for Don Horsley’s seat, is in a better position to win. Both Groom and Horsley have endorsed Lohan and she has a good chance of beating Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller. Lohan recently was feted at a major campaign event hosted by former supervisor and assemblymember Rich Gordon with a host list of heavy hitters. She has a much better chance of getting on the board than Corzo, who is running against Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone. He is considered to be more experienced as a city councilmember, and as a board member of SamTrans and as Caltrain board vice chair.
Good news for San Mateo is the number of qualified younger candidates thinking of running for council. Adam Loraine is running in District 3. Sarah Fields, age 37, is running in District 4 which is now open since Joe Goethals is not running for reelection. He is endorsing her. I interviewed Loraine in my last column. I met with Fields last week. She lives in the 19th Avenue Park neighborhood. She was born and raised in Poway, California, which is just north of San Diego. Her parents met at the University of California, Davis, moved to Poway and are still there. They were public school teachers. Fields went to public schools in Poway but went east to NYU for college where she majored in metropolitan studies and the sociology of cities. She lived and worked in Tel Aviv for a while but returned to New York to receive a master’s degree from Hunter College and worked for NYC in transportation until Bill de Blasio was elected mayor and there was a complete reorganization of staff. She returned to California to work for state Sen. Marty Block until he retired. Then to the Bay Area for a job with the Jewish Community Council where she worked on the Peninsula Multifaith Coalition. She was recruited by Singer Associates to work on the Measure R campaign which failed by a few votes. It would have allowed a change to the city’s Measure P to allow increased density and heights at Caltrain stations. Now it’s state law.
She has a new job with LifeMoves, which runs interim shelters for families, veterans and singles. The organization runs First Step for Families and the Hotel Vendome. I would describe her as a moderate. There may be other candidates for this district. We will know by mid August.
The vacancy on the San Mateo City Council come November will trigger charter requirements for filling it. Lisa Nash, or any challenger who arises (District 1), Amourence Lee (District 2) and the new representatives in districts 3 and 4 will pick the new councilmember. And the victor could be Rich Hedges, longtime labor leader and political powerhouse or a candidate favored by young progressives. If it’s a tie, the mayor decides.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
