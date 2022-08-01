By the end of filing in August we will know the complete list of candidates running in November. One prominent candidate, Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale, will not be on the list for state Assembly, leaving the door wide open for San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan. Hale said she is dropping out to protect her family, including two young children, from the vicious campaign against her she had to endure in May/June. The attacks were from the Papan campaign and independent expenditure PACs supporting Papan.

Even without the negative ads, it is doubtful Hale could have beaten Papan. Much of the Assembly district is in San Mateo where Papan is especially popular. Hale has many supporters in Redwood City and beyond. Would not be surprised if she made a successful run for the Board of Supervisors for Warren Slocum’s seat when he retires in 2024.

