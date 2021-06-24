There are those who think a seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is a dandy legislative job.
The county is handsomely funded, which, among other things, allows each supervisor a chunk of discretionary funding for pet projects. It’s a small legislative body, which allows for some measure of collegiality, but also ensures significant autonomy. Board members serve on the most prominent regional boards. The office allows the supervisor to stay close to constituents and interact directly with the people who need county services. The county is the principal means by which most state and federal social services are delivered. So, the work is important, impactful, and supervisors have none of the schedule or travel woes facing officeholders in Sacramento or Washington, D.C.
These natural attractants are compounded by an unusual, perhaps unique political reality — four of the five current supervisors are about to finish their final terms. This means there is a backlog of ambitious candidates stacked up behind these four seats.
And this, undoubtedly, explains that while there already is considerable activity around the two board seats up for election next year, there already is talk about who might run for the next round of seats up in 2024.
Yes, there is no off-season.
Two supervisors are termed out next year — District 2’s Carole Groom and District 3’s Don Horsley.
Thus far, Belmont Mayor Charles Stone is the lone candidate for the District 2 seat, although the filing deadline for the office is still several months away.
The deadline is the same in District 3, but this seat has attracted four candidates so far — San Carlos Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan, Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller, electrical workers union rep Steven Booker and the newest entrant — Virginia Chang Kiraly, reelected last year to both the San Mateo County Harbor Commission and the Menlo Fire Protection District Board of Directors.
Chang Kiraly announced via a social media video posting that focused on what she described as the need for “harmony” in politics and policy-making. “Over the last few years, political polarization has brought so much disharmony,” she said. “We spend too much time fighting against each other and not enough time working together.” The assertion is accompanied by a legitimate list of local concerns, including the pandemic impact on small businesses, climate change, housing costs, fires and drought.
Certainly, the national debate over just about anything can be described accurately as divisive and contentious. But San Mateo County is famous for the ability of disparate cities and interests to work together and there is no sign of deep disharmony locally over many of the issues Chang Kiraly raises.
The greater irony is that Chang Kiraly has served since 2015 on the Harbor Commission, a body that became notorious for its disharmony, although recent turnover among the commissioners has lessened that body’s contentiousness dramatically.
Chang Kiraly also mentions that she served on California Commission for Economic Development. She was appointed by then Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and she was a Republican at the time. Chang Kiraly became a Democrat only relatively recently. The board is a nonpartisan office, but such credentials might be meaningful to the local Democrats who are looking at potential endorsements.
MEANWHILE, IN 2024: Three years from now, three more board seats will stand for election. Two incumbents, Dave Pine and Warren Slocum also are termed out, while David Canepa can run for another term, assuming he does not run for something else. More on that in a moment.
Already, Redwood City Councilmember Alicia Aguirre, elected to another term in last year’s debut of district elections, is being asked to consider running for Slocum’s District 4 seat.
Asked about this, Aguirre said, “It’s not something I’m considering at this moment, but I’m open to possibilities. We have another supervisor election to get through first.”
Those who are asking Aguirre to consider running may be looking to complicate the future of Redwood City Vice Mayor Giselle Hale, who is thought to be a possible candidate for the District 4 seat. More than a few local Democrats are miffed at Hale as the lead author of the local party’s Equity Endorsement Pledge, which continues to roil local Democratic politics.
In any event, 2024 will be a busy year. In addition to board races, Assemblymember Kevin Mullin will be termed out, and there will be a scramble for his seat among several potential candidates, including Pine, Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach, the peripatetic Canepa and San Mateo Councilmember Diane Papan, who, it is said, would love to serve the seat once held by her dad, Lou.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
