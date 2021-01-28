If 2020 was all about the pandemic and the election, 2021, as noted on one more occasion in this very space, promises to be about change here in the land of homes and off-ramps.
Not just any kind of change — political change that is progressive and driven by a new generation of leadership.
It is not a revolution so much as the emergence of a new guard — younger, more diverse and with firsthand experience in the realities of the housing shortage and the economic dislocation that, increasingly, has come to characterize what we call the Peninsula. Yes, we call it that like it’s the only one. Once, interviewing a group of people from Alaska, they asked if I was from the Ketchikan peninsula. I digress.
Certainly, there are several recent examples since, and including, the November election, that are early signs of the kind of change that will permeate local government in the coming years.
No one could have predicted the Redwood City Council would be at the center of all this, but there’s a new majority there — first-termer Giselle Hale, last-termer Alicia Aguirre and newcomers Michael Smith and Lissette Espinoza-Garnica — and they provide an ethnic diversity and a political progressiveness never seen before on this council. Add in returning incumbent Jeff Gee, who has no commitment to the small band of activists who have dominated the previous status quo, and the seven-member council has five members ready to push the envelope.
In just the past several weeks, the council signaled by a new majority that it was prepared to move swiftly in new directions.
The council voted to reverse a citywide restriction endorsed by the prior council on second-story residential units. Rejecting the sentiment of residents that allowing such units would damage the historic nature of at least one neighborhood in the city, the new majority said the restriction would have further hampered any effort by the city to address its long-standing housing shortage.
In about the same timeframe, the council signaled it was ready to create two new committees — on equity and social justice and a community-based committee on police advisory oversight. Both of those committees might well have been created by the prior council, and the process to form them got underway before the current council took office.
But there is a sense of urgency toward social justice and police issues that didn’t exist before. And the city announced the hiring of Briana Evans for the newly created post of Equity and Inclusion officer, the first in the county, as far as I know.
Another example just took place among the ranks of the San Mateo County Democratic Central Committee, where members elected new officers and new delegates to the state party convention. The Peninsula Young Democrats, composed of activists age 35 or younger, won three of the six executive positions and four of the six delegate positions.
The PYDs are much younger than most of the central committee membership, and are much more progressive. Moreover, they are represent a demographic directly affected by the housing shortage, which means they may have an active interest in pressuring local city councils to address the issue in ways that long have been resisted.
Who cares about the Democratic Party Central Committee? Elected officials do, particularly when the committee can be a source of political pressure. Already, progressives have shown a willingness to challenge not only the status quo issues, but incumbents. Taking on well-entrenched incumbents would be the ultimate sign that things are changing here.
These changes are hand-in-glove with other political changes taking place on the Peninsula that undo an historic status quo, the most notable being the move to city council district elections, which is changing councils in every city where this new system has been adopted. Next up: Burlingame, which has begun wrestling with new district lines.
DOWN THE WORMHOLE: I’ve been writing columns a long time, so I have learned to expect unhappy readers, some of whom seem to take very personally my very existence. Social media only has emboldened some people, many of whom clearly are unhappy in ways that extend far beyond my musings.
I know better than to wander into this thicket, but sometimes it’s irresistible, and sometimes it’s just irresistibly funny. For example, someone I have never met took to social media couple of columns ago and called me a wimp. Putting aside the accuracy of such a claim, and fully embracing this person’s right to this opinion, it strikes me, nonetheless, that calling someone names from the safe distance of social media qualifies as the very definition of a wimp.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
Any time someone says, "I'm the toughest guy you'll ever meet." you know they're not. You have posted this several times already. Actually, you're a narcissistic, self aggrandizing wretch. Therapy might be helpful.
Hi Mark, I am the one who called you a wimp. Don't forget I also called you a half pint. I live in San Mateo all my life and would love to say that to your face. Just let me know when you will be up at the tax payer funded gym you use at CSM and I will be sure to have this conversation with you face to face. I called you a wimp and a half pint because you are. You are everything that is wrong with the peninsula today and it is my job to expose you for the phony you are. Balls in your court.
Tough guy, Conway.
Probably the toughest guy you will ever meet whoever you are. Just google "Man walks through crowd of angry protestors" and you and Mark can see me in action in Burlingame California. Probably 2 million views so I am hardly anonymous nor have I ever been scared of anyone.
