As I wander through Redwood City, I keep a sharp eye out for businesses in transition: stores and restaurants that are new, and ones that are no more. Over the past year, I saw more of the latter, and fewer of the former, than before. But now, as our county numbers improve and our restrictions begin to lift, that pattern has reversed; I’m seeing fewer closures and more new openings.
A small number of businesses — Zareen’s excellent Pakistani/Indian restaurant being one of them — actually opened in the midst of the pandemic. A few potential others pumped the brakes when the pandemic hit; hopefully they’ll open soon. A select few seem to have timed things perfectly: They began renovating their new locations during the pandemic, and have either just opened or soon will be opening for business.
I have yet to go inside — I’m not really the target audience — but through the windows of Madison Ave. (on Theatre Way, across from the movie theaters) I’ve appreciated the nice mix of clothing and small items for the home this little boutique has for sale. Madison Ave. has only been in business for a short time, but now that the nearby movie theater is once again open to the public, I’m hoping that much of the ensuing foot traffic will find its way into this delightful little store.
Nearby, signs on the unoccupied space adjacent to Old Port Lobster Shack on Middlefield Road indicate that it will soon be home to Curry Pizza House. Curry Pizza House is a small Fremont-based chain that serves a variety of pizzas, some of which, as its name implies, are flavored with curry. In addition to more traditional pizza toppings, Curry Pizza House will make you a pizza with tandoori chicken or masala paneer, to name two.
It isn’t clear just how quickly Curry Pizza House will get its new location open. Regardless, its timing seems excellent; so many of us are (or will be soon) just starting to emerge from our yearlong hibernation, and many are craving something new. Curry Pizza House may be just what the doctor ordered.
Sakura 2, which had been located on Main Street near Veterans Boulevard, was one restaurant that Redwood City lost during the pandemic (fortunately, Sakura soldiers on at its original Broadway location). Early last summer I noticed a banner on the then-empty building, announcing the future arrival of “Supreme Crab: Cajun Style Seafood Boil.” At the time I questioned whether this new venture was truly coming to Redwood City, but as time passed, it became clear that it was. Now, all indications point to an imminent opening.
As with Curry Pizza House, Supreme Crab is not an all-new venture. Apparently, this will be its second location; the original can be found on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf. Assuming our location’s menu is similar to the one in San Francisco, Supreme Crab will be serving crab and lobster with a Cajun flair. It’ll also have a few fish dishes, a couple of nonseafood items, and the requisite soups, salads and sides. Although the online menu says nothing about drinks, a liquor license has already been issued for this location. Thus, expect beer and wine to be available, along with a variety of nonalcoholic drinks.
Not far from Supreme Crab, along Veterans Boulevard, La Fonda de Los Carnalitos — a Mexican restaurant — will soon be operating from the restaurant space that, until the pandemic, was home to Frida’s Colibri Restaurant & Bar. The two brothers behind this new restaurant got into the business back in 2015, with a food truck parked in the Planned Parenthood parking lot (on El Camino Real at Berkshire Avenue). Two years later, they opened a sit-down restaurant in Hayward. And a few short weeks from now, not long after San Mateo County’s transition into the orange tier, they aim to open the doors on this, their newest location.
Although La Fonda will be serving items made popular at the food truck and at its Hayward location, the Redwood City restaurant will have an expanded menu. Note that the Hayward location (“Los Carnalitos”) is listed in the Michelin Guide to California; La Fonda de Los Carnalitos is not going to be just any old Mexican restaurant.
Redwood City lost a few restaurants and retailers over the past year, but fewer, fortunately, than many predicted. It seems that most of our local restaurateurs managed to hang on long enough to reach what I dearly hope will be the end of their long ordeal. And as business begins to pick up, those restaurants will find their ranks swelled by some newcomers that may have timed their introductions perfectly, missing the worst of the downturn and catching Redwood City’s weary population just as we begin resuming a semblance of our former lives.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
