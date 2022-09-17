Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

On Monday, the Redwood City Council tweaked rates and altered operating hours of parts of the city’s downtown parking system. While occasional users of the city’s downtown parking may not notice, those of us who regularly park downtown undoubtedly will. In some ways parking in downtown Redwood City is getting a bit more expensive, but for those in the know and who are willing to play the game, cheap — even free — parking remains for the taking.

Redwood City’s downtown parking is based on supply and demand. With the number of spaces somewhat fixed, where demand is high — principally, the downtown core — the city charges more. This pushes cost-conscious parkers to the periphery, where parking rates are lower, ideally leaving some spaces free in the most popular places. In reality, at times most, if not all, of the most popular spaces get taken. However, if this continues to happen on a regular basis the city can raise rates in the affected areas and bring parking space utilization back into balance.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription