As someone who’s been an avid reader since I first learned to read, I’ve been enamored with libraries for essentially my entire life. Growing up, I took every opportunity presented to me to spend time in the library and explore the world of stories — both real and made up — I found there. Now, I’ve assembled a sizable home library and enjoy spending time curating it. But, I still go to the downtown public library on occasion, where I browse the stacks and soak up the atmosphere. And I particularly treasure the downtown branch’s Local History Room, which I often find invaluable for researching Redwood City’s past.
Although I presume our library’s main purpose remains making books freely available to the public, these days it has countless other functions as well. In addition to the Local History Room, our libraries host cultural events and talks, including one upcoming that aims to help high school juniors assemble a list of colleges to which they might apply. Our libraries stage children’s book readings, musical events and, now, thanks to the downtown library’s new Maker Space, hands-on sessions teaching a wide variety of skills.
The incredible variety of things that one can do at Redwood City’s downtown library, in particular, draws people from all walks of life. And soon, there’ll be even more reasons to visit. For some time, the city has been talking about constructing some sort of park immediately adjacent to the library. Thanks to a meeting held last week, I now have a much clearer view of just what that new park might be like.
Some time ago, Redwood City gave San Leandro-based RRM Design Group the task of designing the city’s first downtown park. Starting with a simple set of goals and an idea of what spaces were available, the designers assembled a set of park elements that, together, have broad demographic appeal. Then, two possible designs each using a number of those elements were drawn up, and presented at the meeting.
The spaces available for use as a park consist of the plaza in front of the library, the parking lot to the east of the library building (at the corner of Main Street and Middlefield Road), the entirety of Rosselli Garden, and a portion of the parking lot to the rear of the library. Together, they add up to about 1 1/2 acre.
When you think of a municipal park, you probably picture some sort of play equipment, an open grass area, trees and, perhaps, a few picnic benches. While this new park seems likely to have all that, from what I’ve seen, it’ll undoubtedly have far more. For instance, both designs include a dedicated area for teens, plus areas where adults can enjoy some quiet. Given the park’s close proximity to the library, each plan includes a section dedicated to an outdoor maker space, complementing the maker space inside the library today. And both designs have an area where a stage can be built (either permanently, or erected as needed), on the edge of a “community green”: an area of open lawn where people can enjoy activity on the stage, or simply relax and bask in our copious sunshine. Finally, one design trades some play space for a handful of ADA parking spaces and a “food truck plaza.”
I was encouraged to see that the park designers are quite cognizant of potential safety issues relating to this new park. As one who periodically walks through Rosselli Garden, I’ve seen firsthand how its out-of-the-way location makes it a magnet for troublesome behavior (For a while, someone even constructed a sizable, albeit temporary, home there). Thus, the breadth of activities planned for the space should make it safer. That activity, combined with greatly improved visibility into the park, should make it a welcoming, safe space for all.
The two plans developed, thus far, are placeholders intended to help us envision how different elements of a park could function individually and together. Placing those elements into concrete designs makes it easier for us to critique those elements, which is what we’re now being asked to do. The city needs as many members of the public as possible to review these designs and their constituent elements, and provide feedback. Given our feedback, the designers intend to develop a single design that will be unveiled later this year.
To (optionally) view the full presentation and take the survey (which presents background information, drawings and photographs of some sample elements as you go along), head to redwoodcity.org/departments/parks-recreation-and-community-services/downtown-parks-assessment. The more surveys the city receives, the better the park will reflect the people who will someday use it. Thus, it’s worth the 10 or so minutes it takes to complete it. Don’t delay, the survey closes on Jan. 31.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
