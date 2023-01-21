Greg Wilson

Greg Wilson

As someone who’s been an avid reader since I first learned to read, I’ve been enamored with libraries for essentially my entire life. Growing up, I took every opportunity presented to me to spend time in the library and explore the world of stories — both real and made up — I found there. Now, I’ve assembled a sizable home library and enjoy spending time curating it. But, I still go to the downtown public library on occasion, where I browse the stacks and soak up the atmosphere. And I particularly treasure the downtown branch’s Local History Room, which I often find invaluable for researching Redwood City’s past.

Although I presume our library’s main purpose remains making books freely available to the public, these days it has countless other functions as well. In addition to the Local History Room, our libraries host cultural events and talks, including one upcoming that aims to help high school juniors assemble a list of colleges to which they might apply. Our libraries stage children’s book readings, musical events and, now, thanks to the downtown library’s new Maker Space, hands-on sessions teaching a wide variety of skills.

