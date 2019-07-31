Have you heard about Parent’s Day? I was surprised when I saw it listed on July 28 when I consulted the July calendar on the Internet. It read: “Parent’s Day in the USA recognizes that responsible parenting is important in a family. Parents play a vital role in the lives of children. From the day we are born, parents are our protectors, teachers, providers, role models. On National Parent’s Day we honor all parents do every day to raise up their children in a world is constantly changing and challenging.” (sic)
As Eda LeShan wrote in her wonderful book, “The Conspiracy Against Childhood”: “What is sacred about childhood is that it is the beginning, the essence of human life, potential and the promise of individual uniqueness which we cannot predict and which we therefore must not try to harness — for when we do, we restrict the possibilities.”
So Parent’s Day is a day set aside to remind parents to take their job seriously. Of course, it’s best when both father and mother are educated and dedicated. When they have the best interest of their child at heart and join together in raising their children, they contribute greatly to society and the future of the world. Of course, one dedicated parent is better than none, but two, who keep the welfare of their entire family at heart, are ideal.
When you think about the suffering of the immigrant children who have been snatched from the arms of their parents and reportedly crammed in cages because their parents were looking for a better life for their families, it’s heartbreaking. “We now know that early stress and adversity can literally get under a child’s skin where it can cause damage that lasts a lifetime … the effect of good parenting is not just emotional for psychological, the neuroscientists say, it is biochemical.” — Paul Tough, “How Children Succeed.”
Then there are children born to unmarried teens and women who “accidentally” become pregnant. Add children who live with parents who have little or no concern for the welfare of their offspring and the opposite who are obsessed with making their children into their idea of perfection, with little or no concern for the individuality of the child. And, unfortunately, some parents who are overwhelmed by their responsibilities must leave their children in day care at a very young age.
In our present culture, many parents have an especially tough row to hoe due to, among other things, the economic situation, the lack of education for parenting, the decreasing interest in helping parents with their convoluted lives, protecting children from negative influences like violent and raunchy TV, etc., etc. But one of the most important aspects of this, and the least emphasized, is education to prevent unwanted pregnancies, including contraception and the importance of not taking on that responsibility until they are ready and able. As a friend quipped: “Kids don’t come with instructions and you can’t return them.”
If more parents cared for their children at least reasonably well, not only physically, but psychologically, there would be fewer gang members, less crime, fewer babies born out of wedlock, and better future parents. “Parents who were attuned to their child’s mood and responsive to clues produced securely attached children; parenting that was detached or conflicted or hostile produced anxiously attached children. An early attachment created psychological effects that could last a lifetime.” — Mary Ainsworth quoted in Paul Tough’s book.
These days, especially, we need Parent’s Day to remind parents to take their job seriously — to dedicate themselves to the welfare of their children. I know it’s harder than ever for many to make a living, but it’s very important for a child, from the day of her birth, to feel cherished, appreciated, understood. As many parents know, but don’t seem to adequately comprehend, children who do not live with dedicated and knowledgeable parents are more likely to cause trouble for themselves, their parents and society.
“It is a strange irony that at the same time that we seem so inclined to mechanize our children, to hasten them into adulthood, we are discovering how dangerous and destructive it can be for adults to become alienated from their own children.” — LeShan.
“Raising your child to know and care about virtue and character is not an extra credit assignment reserved for the superior parent, It is mandatory for all parents and when you are given a mandatory assignment, you must do your best, regardless of your own shortcomings. ... There is no greater responsibility.” — Leonard Sax, “The Collapse of Parenting.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
