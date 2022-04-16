Several things struck me while watching last week’s joint study session on the subject of a special Transit District: the design possibilities for the new Caltrain station, the fact that we’ll likely be seeing four elevated tracks through that part of Redwood City, and the broad support for eliminating parking minimums in that new district.
What really got my attention, however, were the various thoughts expressed by members of Redwood City’s Planning Commission and its Architectural Advisory Committee regarding our jobs/housing imbalance.
The proposed Transit District would be a 16.6-acre subset of the Downtown Precise Plan area encompassing the Sequoia Station shopping center property, the existing transit center, and the long, narrow parking lot along Perry Street just north of Broadway. The idea is to form a special district consisting of those properties that would largely follow the rules currently laid out in the Downtown Precise Plan while allowing a handful of deviations. For instance, although the maximum building heights defined by the DTPP would remain, zoning capacity would be increased. That would allow the kind of development envisioned by developer Lowe, which hopes to replace today’s Sequoia Station shopping center with 1.23 million square feet of offices, 631 multifamily residential units (254 of which would be affordable), 166,600 square feet of retail space (including both Safeway and CVS), a child care center and some amount of public open space.
The new Caltrain station, which apparently will be relocated to between Perry Street and the tracks, may also include some retail and/or office space. In total, the Transit District could wind up with as much as 1.6 million square feet of new office space, which, depending upon how it is used, could translate to as many as 8,000 new jobs. Thus, the comments that piqued my interest were about the amount of new housing units being proposed clearly not being able to compensate for that many new jobs.
Increasingly, the balance, or lack thereof, between jobs and housing is being raised in local City Council and Planning Commission meetings. However, it most often comes up when a single, large project is under consideration. Given that many projects tend to be primarily either office or housing, balancing any one project by itself is almost never feasible. Instead, assuming that balance truly is something to be desired, it should be considered areawide or citywide. Given the amount of new development currently proposed up and down the Peninsula, it seems high time for city councils and planning commissions to jointly discuss the situation in the abstract, with the aim of coming to agreement on just how serious of an issue imbalance truly is, and developing tools to help deal with any imbalance.
During Redwood City’s study session, at least one member of the joint body raised the idea of balancing jobs and housing entirely within the Transit District. Another noted that the balance shouldn’t have to be achieved entirely within the district, suggesting instead a rule of thumb that office projects be balanced by housing within walking or biking distance — within 3/4 mile, perhaps. I heard little discussion about whether Transit District projects, which surely will be filled largely by people coming from out of the area on Caltrain, should be treated differently than, say, new offices in Redwood Shores or out at the end of Seaport Boulevard.
It seems to me that, first and foremost, we need to understand where we are today: just how many people live in a given area, and how many jobs there are there? Plus, how much housing of the various types is needed to offset each new job? Next, we need to enumerate the problems that an imbalance causes. Problems such as lengthy commutes that exacerbate our existing traffic problems, or high housing prices resulting from an inadequate supply of housing. Without a list of the problems, we cannot evaluate possible solutions on their effectiveness at dealing with those problems.
I’d also like to see consideration of what part artificial boundaries, such as those delineating the new Transit District, or those that mark the edges of the city or county, should play, if any. Just beyond the edge of the proposed Transit District are a number of large new multifamily housing developments, and in various places just beyond Redwood City’s borders there are unincorporated parts of the county almost entirely filled with housing. Can new housing in adjacent areas help balance new office development? Just how far from the office developments should offsetting housing be?
Surely, we need to come to agreement on the answers to these and other questions. Only then will Planning Commission and City Council members — not to mention developers proposing new projects — be able to determine how a given project might affect the city’s balance between jobs and housing, and thus how it might affect the quality of life for all.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.