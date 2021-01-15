President-elect Joe Biden will have a long to-do list when he takes office Jan. 20, but several matters will be of high importance. Biden was elected in part as repudiation of the current administration, yet also because he is a centrist with a long history of collaboration.
As a nation, we should be seeking more understanding and collaboration. There will be willing participants if treated with respect. Those in Congress are representatives of their constituency and should be allowed to conduct themselves for that very specific duty.
The investigation into the horrifying Capitol breach will reveal appropriate actions. Climate, equity and the new COVID relief package are already high on the list. There are others.
One of Biden’s first actions should be the creation of a bipartisan committee on elections. There have been a number of concerns arising from all sides about our electoral system. There is the concern of foreign intervention, voter suppression and uneven election laws, regulations and tabulation policies. While it is widely touted that allegations of fraud are unfounded, let’s explore them to see for sure and either put it to rest or make necessary changes outside of the cauldron of a specific election.
The pandemic changed our system by relying more on mail rather than in-person balloting and, while we are more accustomed to it here in San Mateo County, there may be some arising issues throughout the nation to be addressed. There should be a stronger verification system through identification, and if there is concern that such a measure would disenfranchise voters, let’s also address that through a national system. The Electoral College system and campaign finance can also be explored.
The second item is a sincere focus on large technology companies in light of the industry’s massive size and entanglement in our lives and ways we communicate. When Amazon can plow under small businesses and Facebook can buy its competition, for example, an antitrust dismantling should be considered. This is neither new, nor is it strange. It is at times essential. Look to the breakup of oil and phone companies long ago or Microsoft that was forced to adopt significant changes to avoid antitrust action. It should also be noted that companies are within their rights under the free market system to expel users and customers en masse, yet this has also had a chilling effect on those who consider free speech essential. To cheer it now may cause later concern. We have government oversight for a reason, mainly for fairness, consistency and consumer and privacy protection. The internet is no longer an emerging business sector that requires limited regulation so it can establish itself. It’s established and it’s time for stricter regulation and exploration of policy.
Most importantly, the Biden administration must put all hands on deck in contending with the pandemic. We are at a precipice with this disease and how the vaccine rollout is conducted will be watched and remembered for decades. There is no need to recount the impact of this virus on our public and private life, and we all know the sooner we get back to normal, the better. We must have confidence in the vaccine, fair access to the vaccine and the ability to get back to our lives as soon as possible. Put simply, this is job one. There is no higher priority for the Biden administration.
***
We celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. It is often a day to celebrate our nation’s accomplishments, the work ahead and Dr. King’s legacy on civil rights. I think the reverend would have been deeply disturbed by the Capitol breach but also recognized there are more good people willing to work together than those wanting to tear our nation apart. I am focusing on our collective ability to rise above strife and make necessary changes. We have made significant progress, yet so much more is needed. We can do this together if we focus on the work, rather than judgment.
***
I also remember late local leaders dedicated to public service and the public good. Among them are Gary Yates, Joe Fernekes, Mike Nevin, Ira Ruskin, Randy Royce, Tom Mohr, Bertha Sanchez and Dorothy Chow, who died Dec. 28. She and her sister Mary, who predeceased her, were key players in North Central San Mateo and the community at large. Their compassion and dedication to public service was paramount.
Those on this list seldom used inflammatory language, though they could. They worked collaboratively for the common good with an understanding that ideas can come from all perspectives. Their currency was not in tearing down, but in raising up. They are examples to us all, especially now.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.