Jon Mays

I got to talking to an antique dealer while waiting for my wife to complete a trumpet purchase. He said the market for antiques is picking up after flatlining in the early part of this century when the digital age was new.

In the 2000s, he said, no one wanted antiques. They wanted modern things, new things. But the market is shifting. People are starting to have an appreciation for older items, particularly ones that are well made, in good working condition and crafted with beauty in mind. He also mentioned that people are also more particular, and don’t necessarily want salvage jobs but rather ready-to-move-in pieces no matter the cost. While that goes against my econo DIY ethos, it’s heartening to know people are moving back into appreciating older things. It is a trend not just confined to furniture. Interest in vinyl records has surged, with first presses going for more than reissues. I laugh because my dad always said buying records was a waste of money but it turns out they held their value pretty well, if you don’t count inflation of course. It’s good to know I can sell my Modern English first press to help pay for my daughter’s college expenses. Other movements include cassette tapes and Walkmans, even flip phones.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription