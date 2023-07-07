I got to talking to an antique dealer while waiting for my wife to complete a trumpet purchase. He said the market for antiques is picking up after flatlining in the early part of this century when the digital age was new.
In the 2000s, he said, no one wanted antiques. They wanted modern things, new things. But the market is shifting. People are starting to have an appreciation for older items, particularly ones that are well made, in good working condition and crafted with beauty in mind. He also mentioned that people are also more particular, and don’t necessarily want salvage jobs but rather ready-to-move-in pieces no matter the cost. While that goes against my econo DIY ethos, it’s heartening to know people are moving back into appreciating older things. It is a trend not just confined to furniture. Interest in vinyl records has surged, with first presses going for more than reissues. I laugh because my dad always said buying records was a waste of money but it turns out they held their value pretty well, if you don’t count inflation of course. It’s good to know I can sell my Modern English first press to help pay for my daughter’s college expenses. Other movements include cassette tapes and Walkmans, even flip phones.
What’s past is prologue, at least according to Shakespeare, but it’s also terrain to be explored and revived as retro. Teens wearing Nirvana shirts are one thing, as that seems more of a style choice, but the interest in old technology speaks to a different urge. That might be a longing for a different era in which technology didn’t command so much of our lives.
It’s clear the information and digital age has added layers of convenience to our lives. Accessing information is no longer much of a task, it’s compiling it into knowledge that is now the trick to building wisdom. We are connected to one another better than ever before, yet, the search for authentic connections and the world of analog construction lingers.
I’ve always been more of an analog person myself. I’m fascinated by simple construction and understanding the mechanics of equipment. It’s why I chose the Randall wheel in ceramics or a stick shift in my vehicle. I prefer moving a lever on a bike to shift rather than pressing a button. However, advancements are all around us, and even the most keen analog enthusiast has to be impressed by the mechanics of our current digital machinery. A Tesla is a work of computer-run art that happens to move quickly and efficiently. An iPhone is a marvel of design and user ease.
I was once asked what my definition of analog was by someone using another definition of it, a homophone with the common spelling of analogue, which means a person or thing comparable to another. You know, analogous.
To me, analog seems to be connect to a more base and simple time when machinery was complex but understandable. Yet, only a fool would want a purely analog world. Who would want to jam their fingers onto the keys of a manual typewriter for each letter and slam the carriage for each line to write a newspaper column placed on a page by moveable hot metal type? Nobody. Who would want to retrieve agenda packets for city council meetings at City Hall rather than open them online? Nobody. And who would want to call the reference desk at the library for every question about the city’s history when writing a news story? Well, actually, I kind of miss that part.
But the part I miss is the connection I had with the reference librarians, like Silvia Boosten of San Mateo, who seemingly took pleasure in helping even my most obscure requests back before Google. This is what the new appreciation of older things is all about. Particularly after COVID, people are seeking new connections that feel more authentic. If buying an old piece of well-built furniture from someone who saw its worth and saved it is a path toward making better connections or appreciation of craftmanship, this is a positive trend. Finding value in the artistry of the past and appreciation for the work of those who came before us is one of the pleasures of life. We should appreciate our current age and its craftmanship from the tiny designs of the microchips that power our computers to the way our new vehicles move us in comfort and speed.
Life moves pretty fast, and we are lucky to be in this age of innovation — with access to the recent past and all its marvels too.
Jon Mays is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
