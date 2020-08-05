“Our young are our own new beginnings, a testament to our trust in the future. The innocence, the delight, the wonder, the vitality, the openness to life, of childhood, are necessary to us.” —Eda LeShan; “The Conspiracy Against Childhood.”
I was looking through some photographs taken last fall when I came across a picture of most of our family when we celebrated my birthday last September. The family group added up to 20 — our three “kids,” their spouses, children and grandchildren. I wondered how long it might be before we could have a family gathering like that again where we can share hugs and smooches.
These days, if I want to visit our grandchildren and their children, it is only on FaceTime. If I get really desperate, I resort to the pictures we have of them on the mantel, etc. in the living room. The other day when I saw them frolicking in their lovely backyard, I couldn’t help but grieve for their future. Not only for their future, though, but all they are going through now with all of the changes in their lives caused by the pandemic.
It has been an especially trying time for many parents with the coronavirus still a huge threat to everyone. It has been difficult since the first of the year when the “shelter in place” was ordered, and now, with the threat of the virus increasing and the probability of schools failing to open this fall, many are left with even more anxiety and stress. And when we think about it, all of the fallout from the pandemic has to affect children greatly and in various ways, depending upon their age and their home situation.
When father, mother, or both, are able to shelter in place and work from home, the effect of the change can have much less negative effect on the children. When I asked four of my teenage grandchildren whose parents are working from home, what is best and what is worst about being sheltered in place, they said that not being able to see their friends at school or out is the worst part. The girls said that more family time is best. Our 17-year-old grandson likes having more time to play video games. I’m sure they cannot imagine how this pandemic may affect their future.
Of course it’s much worse if mother, father or both have lost their jobs. But, even if they still are employed, if the schools are closed, day care is no longer available and there is no one to care for their children, how do they explain such a change to a 3-year-old, a 5-year-old or 7-year-old? And it must be very difficult for parents who have to deal with so much trauma to give their children the attention and care that they need during this unprecedented time.
Wearing face masks and keeping our distance certainly does not lead to closely relating to others. It’s difficult to sense what the person behind the mask is thinking. Everything measured and protected teaches children that they must be cautious, suspicious, on guard, concerned only with themselves. How will this play out in the future? Will they be less empathetic, more narcissistic, unable to interact well with others? Will they always be on the defensive — unable to relax when out and about? What kind of society will they be growing up into? Even if the virus wanes as time goes on so things can go back to ‘normal,” what will it have done to their outlook on life, their relationships, their optimism?
I have many books that relate to cherishing our children, about children’s needs and positive parenting, but after looking through them, I found no advice about how parents and other caretakers could handle such an unprecedented situation that we have been facing for these past several months and will be, no doubt, for some time to come. Who would have thought! That’s why we need to give serious consideration to the effect it is having and will continue to have, not only on adults, but especially on the young. Even if the pandemic should considerably abate before long (good luck), we will all be affected by its ramifications far into the future and many of our children will suffer greatly.
“The critical task of building strong families can no longer be defined as a private endeavor. ... It is time to demonstrate in our laws and policies that we, as a nation, honor parents, value families and treasure our children.” — Sylvia Ann Hewlett, “When the bough breaks.”
Since 1984, Dorothy Dimitre has written more than 1,000 columns for various local newspapers. Her email address is gramsd@aceweb.com.
