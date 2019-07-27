Just about a year ago, Lowe’s, the home-improvement retail chain, announced the imminent closure of the entire Orchard Supply Hardware chain it acquired some five years prior. Last November, the Redwood City and San Carlos stores closed their doors, along with others in the area, and ever since then the stores have sat, empty and devoid of life. I recently visited Redwood City’s OSH, and was pleased to see that the empty building and parking lot seem well maintained, at least.
While the building looks good, I remain frustrated that such a large building — roughly 35,000 square feet in size — just sits, unused. I have no doubt that efforts are being made to lease the space to a new tenant, but those efforts may take a while. Given how space-constrained we are in the Bay Area, letting any buildings sit idle — especially ones of this size — just seems wasteful.
I once thought that it might be fairly easy to convert the OSH buildings to inexpensive housing, and I still stand by that idea. However, I have another. What if instead they were temporarily used to house the homeless?
Our homeless population appears to be on the rise. While many organizations, such as the Burlingame-based Home & Hope, have come up with some pretty innovative ideas for providing folks with temporary housing, we need to scale up solutions such as theirs. Home & Hope, whose aim is to “provide a safe haven for homeless families while helping them to regain long-term self-sufficiency,” does so by erecting temporary shelters in church halls and other such spaces. What if they could use the OSH buildings instead?
Following the model of Home & Hope, large tents equipped with cots and some other basic pieces of furniture could be erected inside the OSH buildings. This would give client families a small measure of privacy while not altering the building. The buildings’ large parking lots could provide off-street parking for client vehicles. Plus, it could host those with RVs who prefer to stay in their vehicles, moving them safely off the street and close to valuable services.
Not only are the OSH buildings nice and clean, they also are presumably climate controlled. They have large windows along one wall, plus skylights and plenty of overhead lighting. Although the buildings do have water service and even a couple of bathrooms, those likely aren’t adequate for the number of families that could be accommodated. Thus, some sort of porta-potties and hand-washing stations would need to be brought in. Although, when I say “brought in,” I don’t actually mean inside the building. As it turns out, another nice feature of these two buildings is the large, completely-fenced outdoor garden section adjoining each one. These areas would be ideal for facilities such as these that are better kept outdoors.
The Redwood City OSH, in particular, has a lot of pluses. These include the next-door Costco, Sigona’s Farmers Market across the street, the nearby Fair Oaks Community Center and Library, and Hoover Park and Hoover School, which are mere blocks away. One possible minus is the fact that Redwood City’s OSH backs onto a large Costco gas station, with its daily hundreds, if not thousands, of idling cars spewing exhaust as they wait to buy gas. Fortunately, Redwood City’s OSH building has no windows facing that gas station. And by following Home & Hope’s model of only having clients in residence overnight (they spend their days elsewhere), poor air quality may not turn out to be much of an issue.
By carefully screening clients and establishing strict rules of conduct, many of the problems that could potentially arise should be avoided. There would of course be on-site staff to help with any issues, as well as to handle logistics and possibly even provide support services.
The fact that everything would be temporary would not only simplify moving out when the building is finally leased, but would also allow things to get up and running quickly.
Lowe’s, or whomever actually controls the building’s lease, could get some great press by temporarily allowing their building to be used this way. Assuming that the city or county was willing to assume most of the potential liability issues, there should be little downside for the lessor. And, if that isn’t enough, perhaps the deal could be sweetened with a tax break of some sort.
I so hate to see a good building go to waste. The Redwood City OSH was remodeled as recently as 2016, while the San Carlos store was built from scratch around the same time; both are in great shape. While I hope that they are leased at some point, until then perhaps these buildings could take on new life, however temporarily, as a place to house some of the most vulnerable in our community.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
