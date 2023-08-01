Matt Grocott

It was a little over a week ago when I read a guest perspective in this paper by a young college student, Eythana Miller, titled “Why I do not want my college loans forgiven.” I could hardly believe my eyes. The title to her piece contrasted sharply to what we are led to believe by the mainstream media, that there isn’t a college student alive who isn’t demanding their student loans be forgiven. Yet, here was this student from UC Berkeley, of all places, being fine with paying her own way. And if that meant taking out a loan and paying it back, then so be it.

Ms. Miller, I commend you for your character and solid understanding of why dismissing students loans is not a good idea, not for the federal government, or for that matter, for any government. I also commend you for a well-written piece.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription