It was a little over a week ago when I read a guest perspective in this paper by a young college student, Eythana Miller, titled “Why I do not want my college loans forgiven.” I could hardly believe my eyes. The title to her piece contrasted sharply to what we are led to believe by the mainstream media, that there isn’t a college student alive who isn’t demanding their student loans be forgiven. Yet, here was this student from UC Berkeley, of all places, being fine with paying her own way. And if that meant taking out a loan and paying it back, then so be it.
Ms. Miller, I commend you for your character and solid understanding of why dismissing students loans is not a good idea, not for the federal government, or for that matter, for any government. I also commend you for a well-written piece.
There is an additional reason loan forgiveness is a bad idea that Ms. Miller did not address. It is the unfairness to those who did not attend college, however, would be expected to pay for those who did.
My own brother-in-law is a prime example. He chose not to go to college and instead went to work for Ohio Edison immediately after graduating high school. After years at the company, he earned a good salary and was able to put his two sons through college. One became a teacher, the other an engineer. Here is a guy who did not attend college himself but paid for his two boys to attend, and he should pay even more for someone else’s kid to attend? If that isn’t the definition of unfair, I don’t know what is.
From my own experience, despite being offered in-state tuition as an athlete and a scholarship for books, the rest of my college expenses were paid for in similar fashion to how Ms. Miller is paying hers.
Like Ms. Miller, I worked. Mind you, mine was not during school months but rather it was every summer. I took on various jobs, such as building or painting houses, cleaning apartments and trimming trees. Nonetheless, similar again to Ms. Miller, I went to the bank to secure a loan. As I recall, the only relief tied to the government was a lower than market interest rate. Regardless, it was a loan with my signature on the bottom of the page and thusly obligated, I paid it back.
In the same edition of the Daily Journal where Ms. Miller’s piece appeared, to the left was another written by Pablo Quintanilla titled, “Striking down affirmative action hurts us all.” Pablo, too, I would commend for a well-written article. However, regarding his opinion, I can offer no commendation.
My advice, respectfully, to Mr. Quintanilla is to review Ms. Miller’s column and, in particular, a quote she offered from one of her professors: “The history of U.S. public policy is essentially a series of unintended consequences.” I would mostly agree with the professor’s statement and, in the case of affirmative action, agree 100%.
Here’s the point: For as many students who may have benefited from affirmative action, just as many were hurt by it. Imagine how many students, over the years of affirmative action, worked hard in school, studied and sacrificed to get the best grades they could, only to receive a rejection letter from a college or university. For what purpose? So those institutions could meet some randomly determined racial quota? This again is the definition of unfairness, however you slice it.
If I may borrow the title to Mr. Quintanilla’s piece and strike out two words, it serves to state the truth: Affirmative action hurts us all. The reason is obvious and follows commonsense. An applicant’s qualifications to attend college or university should be the only factor when considering admission, not their skin color. The reason is because the best qualified will become the best at what they do. As a society, we need to be seeking the best to become the best.
Think about it. When you go see a doctor, is your concern their race or their qualifications? I know when I went to Stanford for cancer treatment, the oncologist who directed my chemo-therapy was female and Indian. The intern who worked with her was Asian. The doctor who managed the stem cell process was an older, white gentleman. In no case did I care about their race or gender. My single concern, especially for the lead doctors, was their expertise and track record treating cancer.
Did affirmative action serve a purpose? Perhaps for a time. Should it have gone on indefinitely? No. The Supreme Court got it right.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
