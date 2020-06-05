Police policy, philosophy and recent actions both here and nationwide are the topic of this moment. A discussion of it can be difficult, but most important conversations are.
So it is with hope and interest that San Mateo turned to a virtual town hall meeting on these topics this week in the middle of some very raw emotions on the state of our nation and its policing practices.
San Mateo Police Chief Ed Barberini organized the event as an initial first step toward a new conversation, and that is what Tuesday’s town hall turned out to be.
The Rev. Marlyn Bussey, pastor of the St. James AME Zion Church in North Central San Mateo, was one of the panelists and said one key was for police to get to know the people they serve. One way is walking the beat to build trust. Another is town halls such as Tuesday’s.
“It was a very informative meeting. I really applaud Chief Barberini for showing leadership in bringing people together in the heat of today’s events,” she said.
Both she and Barberini agree it was a starting point and that there were many questions submitted that should be answered.
“I found it useful and productive. We stepped off the curb so to speak and are heading in the right direction,” he said.
The meeting quickly met its 500-person Zoom limit and there were many questions that were left unanswered because of the limited timeframe. Barberini said they will determine next steps based on the questions and the results of a survey but he envisions future town halls with a smaller and more focused panel in addition to larger capacity. The panel on Tuesday was large and didn’t leave a lot of time for questions to be answered, he said, though it did provide good initial discussion points.
The Rev. Lorrie Owens, president of the San Mateo chapter of the NAACP, agreed the town hall was a very good start. She also sees some avenues to take based on the initial discussion and questions. Both she and Bussey said they would like to see young voices represented with more time for questions.
Owens said she would like to see individual town halls on the city’s use of force policy, the pros and cons of a citizens oversight committee for the police and implicit bias training.
“There were a number of questions on the idea of a police oversight committee. So many questions, and some questions like that have to be answered thoughtfully,” she said.
When it comes to reviewing the use of force policy, Owens referenced Chinedu Okobi, who died in police custody while stopped by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies in Millbrae Oct. 5, 2018. While that was a different agency, she believes there is still room for discussion and transparency on the policies of all agencies. In addition, Owens found interesting the discussion on the District Attorney’s Office’s method of investigating use of force incidents and the potential for conflict of interest. She also wondered if there could be a discussion of a truly independent body to take on those investigations.
For implicit bias training, she thinks there could be more information out there on what it entails and how it relates to law enforcement.
“What is the training and can it be open to the public?” she asked, adding there is implicit bias in all of us regardless of our race.
By setting up panels that make sense for the individual topics and for youth it can then create actionable recommendations for the public. That creates a positive road map, she said.
“The healthy thing to do is to discuss these things,” Owens said. “It may not be the comfortable thing but it’s the right thing.”
Barberini agrees.
“All of these things are extremely relevant,” he said. “This is exactly the feedback we are looking for.”
Police agencies differ, with some more open, transparent and communicative. Others are more secretive. Better community relationships can be forged with police agencies that are more open and communicative. And as with any relationship, listening and explaining and listening some more helps build bonds that can get us all through the most trying of times.
Now is a very good time to start.
***
Two other items from this week deserve mention. The protests in Redwood City, San Mateo and South San Francisco were successful. Passionate speakers made large and important points. People were heard. They were peaceful.
The throwing of a rock through the window of San Mateo Councilwoman Amourence Lee’s home was a shameful act of cowardice and malice. And that’s a nice way of saying it. It’s OK to disagree with someone, but this was an intentional act of violence that should never happen.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
