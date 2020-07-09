We all want things to happen faster than they do, and that applies to the information we consume.
We are hurry-up people, waiting impatiently at the microwave. We are compelled to pore over our cellphones while we wait in line, because we can’t be unoccupied for a few minutes.
In the meantime, we are living in an era where, to deploy a famous quote, a lie can get halfway around the world before the truth can get its pants on. By the way, this quote, in one form or another, has been attributed to both Mark Twain and Winston Churchill, neither of whom apparently said it. If you have a favorite quote, here’s some advice: Don’t look up who said it.
And that’s the point. As Abraham Lincoln said, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.”
In our speeded-up world where, oddly, nothing happens fast enough, wandering into the world of online accusations is an opaque experience — full of phony names and unsubstantiated claims, authored and spread by people who never take personal credit, or blame, for their work. No pride of authorship, as opposed to undue pride, which often is on display here.
The longish lead-in is an attempt at caution. I’ve already written in support of the movement to address the pervasive racism of our society. And in support of the efforts that the massive resources that have gushed forth to militarize police departments be redirected to solving the underlying problems of crime and poverty.
But caution only takes you so far in the reckless environment of the online world, where no one else is being cautious. This brings me to two recent examples.
Sports Editor Nathan Mollat, in the Daily Journal, the Best Darn Newspaper on Amphlett Boulevard, already has reported on the largely anonymous attacks on Cañada College baseball coach Tony Lucca, which have asserted that he has engaged in unacceptable language and behavior.
A mini-storm ensued, largely in the form of an online petition containing these accusations. The petition has been taken down because, according to a posting, it served its purpose. Or, perhaps, because not that many people signed it and it was outgunned by a large number of people who have written, attaching their names, that the accusations against Lucca are false and a libel.
Others involved say they know who started this and that it’s a disgruntled ex-player. Who knows? Really, who cares? As the instigator wrote, the goal was achieved, unaccompanied by any evidence, and which was to make mischief for Lucca.
The other example is a recent posting about a man in an NRA hat who was sitting at the Stamp Bar & Grill on Laurel Street in San Carlos as a Black Lives Matter march went by. The man made insulting and offensive remarks, which were reported on an anonymous Yelp review by a diner who said she saw a waiter high-five the NRA hat guy.
The owner is Sema Tosun, who has long been active in the community and is known for charitable good works. She and her husband, Steve, have been inundated with accusations that they are racists, with calls to boycott the restaurant and even with death threats. The high-five, not incidentally, was initiated by the NRA hat guy and signaled his compliance with the waiter’s demand that he “shut up and leave,” according to the waiter.
These examples are not about any social movement. Since the accusations start off with dubious or limited facts, the reactions to them must be described as flawed.
It seems like overstating the obvious, but the internet, in all its manifestations, is not journalism. It is not fact-based reporting.
It is an unsavory stew stirred by people who want to provoke the worst of us, who want their first reaction to be the righteous one, unencumbered by fact. Every one of us has been told one thing and passed it along, only to find out it wasn’t true.
Fact-based reporting takes time and effort, like, to use another example, whether a Pride Flag controversy at the San Mateo County Harbor District, is genuine or merely another opportunity for one person to use false information to draw attention to herself at the expense of others.
In the news business, we joke that you don’t want to check a story too much because it might prove untrue. It was a joke because, here’s the deal: There is no deal. If it isn’t true, you can’t publish it.
But you can on the internet. And we’re forced to rely on the good sentiments of those who won’t wait until the truth gets its pants on before putting something online.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
