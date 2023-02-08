It’s been a source of frustration for decades. The often yawning difference in public school teachers’ salaries throughout San Mateo County continues to be eye-opening.
Among the county’s 23 public school districts, no two of them pay their teachers on the exact same scale. That’s because each district is a separate entity and their pay and benefits packages are negotiated accordingly.
History, dating back many decades into the 1970s, has a great deal to do with a district’s ability to compensate its instructors as well. So do property values.
Attempts to level the financial playing field have borne little fruit along the Peninsula through the years. If anything, the chasm between the obvious haves and the relative have-nots has been widening over time.
One of the best, and most striking, examples can be found in a single ZIP code, 94010. That’s the official geographic mailing designation for addresses in both Burlingame and Hillsborough.
How dramatic is the gap in the average teacher’s pay in those two neighboring towns? It’s huge: A whopping $33,600 as of 2020-21, according to data provided by the state Department of Education. That’s the most recent year available per the department’s website.
In that fiscal year, the average teacher’s salary in the Hillsborough City Elementary School District was $119,023. Next door, in the Burlingame Elementary School District, the average was $85,423, or 39% less.
The fringe benefit packages were different too. Hillsborough teachers received fringe benefits worth a listed $13,500 each in 2020-21; Burlingame instructors got $10,478, or 29% less.
When added together, the difference in average teacher pay and benefits in the two districts came to $36,622.
It should be noted that the statistics represent averages only; they clumped together each district’s teachers and such important factors as their years of teaching experience, extra academic degrees, extra course credits, district tenure, etc.
As you might expect, high-paying districts attract and retain top teachers with advanced degrees and other factors that enhance their salaries — and they tend to stay employed in those districts, adding to years of experience on their contractual pay scales.
For lower-paying districts, it’s frequently just the opposite, at least regarding the average age, advanced degrees and experience of the teachers.
The snapshot of the teacher compensation numbers in the same ZIP code is revealing and just a single sample of similar teacher pay disparities that exist throughout the Peninsula and beyond.
Small wonder that local instructors at lower-paying districts can feel unappreciated and sometimes threaten to strike or withhold some important services when their contracts are being negotiated.
Too often, the frustration is palpable. Small wonder. The comparative numbers are right there in black and white.
MORE FUEL FOR OneShoreline: The recent series of major storms has given fresh impetus to the work of OneShoreline, San Mateo County’s effort to address the impacts of climate change and sea-level rise.
According to a website posting last week, OneShoreline officials are predicting that the concept of the “100-year storm” may well be passé in light of fresh data.
A 100-year storm, as defined, means that an historic and dangerous weather event (or series of events) has a 1% chance of occurring in any given year.
Now, notes the county analysis, we have entered a new world where the likelihood of such a storm (or storms) is more like 10% in any given year. That’s a rather dramatic difference (10 times) by anyone’s standards, assuming the projections, compounded by sea-level rise, are valid.
If nothing else, the numbers (indicating what is said to be “the new normal”) could provide county authorities with a renewed desire to push for a countywide parcel tax to finance new flood protections for vulnerable Peninsula locations.
Last year, a move to place such a tax on an election ballot was postponed. One key unanswered question at that time: How much would such a property tax actually be?
UNOPPOSED TARGET PRACTICE: Is anyone else out there somewhat perplexed by all the excitement generated by the U.S. Air Force’s ability to shoot down an utterly defenseless, floating Chinese balloon last week? A balloon. Not a hypersonic missile. A balloon. Think about it.
Email John Horgan at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
