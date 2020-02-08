My presidential primary election ballot arrived today, and I’ll be mailing it in shortly. The election that’s really on my mind, however, is the one taking place in November. Not because of what will be on the ballot, although that will certainly be important, but because of what won’t be, at least for me: a chance to cast a vote for City Council.
Here in Redwood City we’re used to voting, every two years, for however many candidates are needed to fill the open City Council seats. But starting this year, things change. Although some number of City Council seats will continue to come up for election every other year — four of the seven seats should need filling in November — only some of the city’s residents will be able to cast their ballot to fill those seats. And they will only be able to vote for a single person, to fill a single seat.
As you may have heard, this change is due to a threatened lawsuit, of a type that city councils, school boards and other such organizations up and down the state have had no luck fighting against. The California Voting Rights Act of 2001 “prohibits the use of an at-large election in a political subdivision if it would impair the ability of a protected class, as defined, to elect candidates of its choice or otherwise influence the outcome of an election.” This law makes it easier for a minority group to sue governments that use at-large elections — which is how Redwood City has traditionally elected the members of its City Council.
Rather than fight the threatened lawsuit, after much deliberation our City Council followed the lead of others and changed to what are known as by-district elections. To facilitate this, the city undertook a rather lengthy public process to divide the city into a set of seven districts, matching the number of City Council seats. Population-wise, the districts are essentially equal in size, and the lines have been drawn such that two of the districts have a “Latino Citizen Voting Age Population” exceeding 50 percent, which should give our Latino citizens increased control over at least two City Council seats.
In by-district elections, residents of a given district cast their ballot for a single candidate, one who lives in their district. Ultimately this will ensure that no two members of the City Council live in the same voting district, and thus that all parts of the city are (theoretically) represented. When Redwood City’s district maps were drawn, some effort was made to ensure that each voting district had only one of the current City Council members living in it — and the final map came close. District 2 is the only one in which two of our current councilmembers — Shelly Masur and Giselle Hale — reside. But Masur’s term is up this year, whereas Hale’s current term runs until the 2022 election. Thus, those living in District 2 (and Districts 5 and 6, for that matter) won’t be voting for City Council in this November’s election; they’ll get their chance in November of 2022.
Years ago, city staff divided Redwood City into 17 distinct neighborhood associations, aiming to give neighborhood residents a greater voice on issues of common concern. During the recent creation of the seven voting districts, neighborhood boundaries were respected to the highest degree possible. However, neighborhoods were created around what residents had in common, rather than how many residents lived in each. And since voting districts are required to essentially contain an equal number of residents, in several cases voting district boundaries deviate from neighborhood association boundaries. Those living in 10 of the city’s 17 neighborhoods share a voting district with their fellow neighborhood residents (and with the residents of adjoining neighborhoods, in many cases), whereas residents in the remaining seven neighborhoods won’t be voting as a bloc. Palm Park neighborhood residents, for instance, are split across Districts 4, 5 and 6.
The complete voting district map is on the city’s website: search the internet for “Redwood City district elections”. But don’t get too attached to that map, since it only applies to the November 2020 election. The city’s current voting districts were created based on data from the 2010 census, and after November’s election the 2020 census data will need to be taken into consideration. Thanks to the tremendous growth that Redwood City’s downtown neighborhood has experienced over the past decade, the picture painted by the 2020 census will look quite different. Accordingly, the city will need to redraw the district map in time for the November 2022 election, when three City Council seats will be up for a vote — and when I, a resident of District 6, will again be able to cast my ballot for one of those seats.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
