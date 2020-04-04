I’ve always been an avid reader. Indeed, one of my earliest memories is of reading “Dick and Jane” books in kindergarten.
Is it no wonder, then, that the classic Twilight Zone episode titled “Time Enough at Last” left such a lasting impression on me? In that episode the main character, one Henry Bemis, is a nerdy bookworm who works in a bank. His life offers him few opportunities to indulge in his passion, so he snatches moments to read whenever he can. One day, while on lunch break in the bank vault — it’s one place where he can read in peace — he’s knocked unconscious by a huge explosion, one that marks the beginning of a short, but devastating, nuclear war. Upon awakening he discovers that, protected by the vault, he’s the only person in town still alive. His despair turns to joy when he realizes that, thanks to the grocery stores, he has plenty of food, and thanks to the town’s library, he has books to last to the end of time. Of course, this being the Twilight Zone, his good fortune doesn’t last.
The ending notwithstanding, I cannot help but think of this episode when considering my life today. For most of my adult life I’ve collected books, at a rate far faster than I could read them. I figured that someday I’d retire and spend much of my time reading. That day has come early, it seems. Although I don’t actually have “all the time in the world” — there are chores to do, home repairs to make, and research and writing tasks aplenty — I do find myself with an abundance of unscheduled time, time that I can use to read. Although our current situation won’t last forever, for now I’m relying on my large personal library to help distract me from the seemingly constant barrage of unsettling news.
For those who love to read, books are a wonderful way to escape. And whether you like mysteries, histories, science fiction, biographies or some other genre, there exist enough books to last anyone a lifetime. Unfortunately, most people don’t have large book collections to lean on, and libraries and bookstores in our area are currently closed (Redwood City’s Barnes & Noble outlet and Menlo Park’s Kepler’s Books aren’t even open for curbside pickup). Fortunately, for those of us who enjoy physical books there are plenty of websites from which one can order them (For those wanting to support local businesses, Kepler’s is shipping books purchased through their website). And don’t forget about the many Little Libraries dotting front yards throughout our area; they can be fun places to find something new to read.
Although online stores make it easy to buy both new and used books, many don’t want the burden of owning physical books. For them, there are electronic books, or e-books. E-books can be read on any modern computing device, including a computer, tablet or smartphone, or on a dedicated e-reader such as Amazon’s Kindle. Dedicated e-readers have certain advantages, although they’re limited as to from where you can obtain content. Computers, tablets and smartphones, on the other hand, enable you to obtain books from a variety of sources, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple and Google.
For the more frugal among us, nowadays you can check out electronic books for free through your local library. If you have a library card, consult your library’s website to find which apps are supported and for instructions on checking out e-books. Note that e-books that are checked out from a library are similar to physical books in that there are only a limited number of copies; if they’re all checked out you can be put on a waiting list. Oh, and you do have to return them.
I’ve been talking about physical books and e-books that you read with your eyes, but these days many people prefer audio books instead. These have the advantage that they can be listened to while performing other activities, such as taking a walk or, as is the case with my wife, while sewing face masks for our local medical community. Audible.com is probably the largest source of audio books, but there are several other sources, Apple and Google included. Here, too, you aren’t limited to purchasing audio books: Many of them can be checked out from your library through its associated website.
Our current situation may seem like the end of the world for some, but unlike what Henry Bemis was facing in that Twilight Zone episode, ours is of limited duration. While we’re waiting, give some thought to picking up a book. It’s a great way to get your mind off our current situation and, depending upon what you choose to read, it can also be a great way to learn something new.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.