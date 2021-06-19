After years of watching a stream of for-profit developers undertake countless commercial and residential development projects — projects into which the average member of the public will never set foot — it’s refreshing when a project comes along that will be built without a profit motive and open to the public.
Although not underway quite yet, Redwood City recently green-lit just such a project: a new Veterans Memorial Building/Senior Center (VMSC) building at Red Morton Park. At its May 24 meeting, the Redwood City Council approved the sale of between $61 million and $65 million in construction bonds, and named Thompson Builders Corp. of Novato as the building’s contractor.
This project has been in the works since 2010, when the city first began developing plans to deal with the “deteriorating facilities at Red Morton Park.” Today, the buildings that make up the VMSC serve as a meeting place for numerous senior clubs, and are the place from which countless community programs operate. These buildings are inefficient and are clearly showing their age. Thus, several years ago, the decision was made to replace, rather than rehabilitate, the entire Veterans Memorial Senior Center campus.
The Veterans Memorial Senior Center/YMCA project is, as the name indicates, being done in conjunction with the YMCA, which yearns for its own new and expanded facility. The overall project will be done in phases, with Redwood City first building its VMSC on the site of the Senior Center Annex (the “Old 49er Building”), the NFL Alumni Building and Herkner Pool. Once the new VMSC is complete and all of the groups and activities have moved from the old facility into the new, the second phase should begin. In that phase, the YMCA will tear down the old VMSC building and construct its own new facility in its stead.
The design for the new VMSC has gone through several iterations, with early designs being larger and having an associated parking garage (something not included in the final design). What we’re getting is a spectacular two-story, 46,000-square-foot, energy-efficient building. Solar chimneys and exterior walls that can open will facilitate natural ventilation, while photovoltaic panels will enable the building to operate off grid for a time. These features should prove instrumental in the event the building is called upon to serve in its secondary capacity, which is as an emergency shelter and community evacuation site.
Between the parcels upon which the VMSC and YMCA buildings will stand is, today, a short section of Nevada Street. As part of the city’s project, that section will be closed to vehicles and transformed into a lovely public promenade. That promenade, which will be dotted with shade trees, benches and tables, will lead pedestrians from Madison Avenue to the entrance of the new VMSC building and beyond, into the heart of the park. While today that section of Nevada Street serves as an exit from the VMSC parking lot (which extends behind the building), once both buildings are complete there will only be park, and not parking, back there. Instead, most of the parking for the complex will be in parking lots located east of the new VMSC building and west of the new YMCA that together will provide 108 more parking spaces than what we have today.
As for the VMSC building itself, it will feature a 299-seat theater, a gymnasium (sized and striped for either half-court basketball or two pickleball courts), a “caterer and food demonstration kitchen,” a lounge/game room, adaptive physical education and wellness studios, a number of multipurpose rooms, and offices and conference spaces for both city staff and the nonprofits with whom the city partners to provide community services. The building will also proudly feature exhibit space honoring veterans and displays dedicated to the NFL Alumni Association. Finally, the rooftop will sport both a walking track and a delightful rooftop garden. The one thing that the VMSC building won’t have, which the current complex does, is a pool. However, the YMCA intends to have two of them, one indoor and one outdoor. And unlike Herkner Pool, which has only been operational for some six or eight weeks during the summertime, the YMCA’s pools will be open year-round.
Assuming that the project is on schedule, the bonds should have been sold by the time you read this. The city plans to start onsite work July 12, and aims to have the new building ready for occupancy two years later, in July 2023. Thus, in just a few weeks I expect to witness the demolition of everything between Nevada Street and 49’er Field in Red Morton Park, followed by construction of Redwood City’s new Veterans Memorial Building/Senior Center.
I may not yet be a senior (or am I?), but even so, this building appears to have something for all of us. Personally, I can’t wait to step inside.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
