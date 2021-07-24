Although I normally explore Redwood City on foot, very occasionally I’ll dust off my bike, pump up the tires and take a ride. I did so this week to explore a street along which I often walk. Why? Because Redwood City will soon be turning that street — Vera Avenue — into a “bike boulevard,” and I wanted to get a preview.
Redwood City currently has something akin to this in the Peninsula Bikeway, a north-south route created as a cooperative effort between Redwood City, Menlo Park, Palo Alto and Mountain View with the intent of more closely linking those four cities. I rode Redwood City’s portion of the bikeway back when it was first created, from the city’s border with San Carlos (where Warwick Street crosses Cordilleras Creek) to Selby Lane, in Atherton. Along the way I kept a sharp eye out for Peninsula Bikeway signs, which were key in keeping me on the route — the bikeway follows a zig-zag path — but also point the way to popular destinations such as Redwood City’s Transit Center.
Unlike the Peninsula Bikeway, which seems primarily designed for commuters and those wanting to cycle beyond our city borders, the Vera Avenue Bike Boulevard — which will be limited to Vera Avenue between Alameda de las Pulgas and El Camino Real — will be more of a neighborhood feature, one intended to encourage people to cycle to Red Morton Park, Roosevelt Elementary or Redwood City’s downtown from the residential areas both east and west of the park. It also connects to regional north-south bicycle routes — including the Peninsula Bikeway — adding to the slowly growing network of safe biking routes within Redwood City.
Although downtown is one of the bikeway’s feature destinations, for now the project, like Vera Avenue itself, will terminate at El Camino Real. From there, a wayfinding sign will direct downtown-bound cyclists to Maple Street — at which point they’ll be on their own. Other wayfinding signs along the bike boulevard will direct cyclists heading for Red Morton Park, Roosevelt Elementary or Alameda de las Pulgas.
Vera Avenue, which is arrow-straight except for a very gentle curve near Alameda de las Pulgas, has one major interruption along its route: Red Morton Park. The street stops upon reaching the park at Valota Road, and then picks up again on the other side at King Street. Directional signs will direct cyclists through the park, rather than encouraging them to jog around it using either Madison or Roosevelt avenues. On my outing, when I reached the park, I hopped off my bike and walked it through the park. Riding on the park’s relatively narrow sidewalks, which were dotted with pedestrians (some with strollers), just didn’t seem right.
Vera Avenue today is fairly quiet, which is presumably why it was chosen a year or so ago to participate in the city’s “slow streets” program. Although the street already has prominent “sharrows” painted on it to indicate that cyclists and motor vehicles are to share the traffic lane, the elevation of the street to a bike boulevard will more firmly acknowledge the right of cyclists to make full use of the traffic lanes, and will alert motorists more clearly to the fact that they are likely to encounter cyclists along their journey.
The project plans on the city’s website show how turning Vera Avenue into a bike boulevard will involve more than just paint. Bicycle boulevard markings will join the sharrows on the street surface itself, and new signs and semicircular sign “toppers” will proclaim it to be the “Vera Ave Bike Blvd.” At those points where Vera Avenue meets Alameda de las Pulgas, Hudson Street and El Camino Real, specially painted curb extensions and brightly colored posts will delineate portions of the road reserved exclusively for bikes. To help slow vehicular traffic while allowing cyclists to proceed relatively unimpeded, new traffic circles will be added to select intersections and rubber “speed cushions” (essentially, 6.5-foot-square rubber mats with sloping sides) will be scattered up and down the street. Lastly, but in some ways most importantly, button-activated flashing beacons have just been installed at the intersection of Vera Avenue and Hudson Street. These beacons will make the crossing of busy Hudson Street much safer not only for cyclists, but for pedestrians as well.
In just a few short weeks the city will perform a “quick build” installation of the project using relatively inexpensive, easily removable materials for the curb extensions, speed cushions and traffic circles, thereby enabling the city to easily make any modifications it may deem necessary. When the project is complete, though, I’ll continue to walk along, rather than ride, Vera Avenue when exploring that part of the city. But I will ride it at least once, to see for myself how much safer a “bike boulevard” is for those on two wheels.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. Reach him at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
