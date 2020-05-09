With each easing of our shelter in place, I feel as if a weight has been lifted. The first changes, effective last Monday, were minor and had little direct impact on most of us. Nevertheless, they signaled that we are at long last on the path to recovery. Additional changes at the state level are also small but are somewhat more impactful. Although they won’t allow us to actually step inside our long-shuttered clothing, sporting goods and bookstores, those stores will be allowed to reopen for delivery and curbside pickup, joining “essential” businesses that remained in operation. San Mateo County may not immediately follow the state’s direction — counties have the right to maintain stricter standards — but we’ll get there in short order.
Although the path to recovery will be long, both California and San Mateo County are taking slow and careful steps along that path. I’m as eager as anyone to get back to normal, but I support going slowly. For one, doing so helps instill confidence in the safety of the shops and services we’ll be able to take advantage of at each step along the way. Bolstered with that confidence, I’ll be more inclined to patronize those shops and use those services than if I’d needed to ascertain for myself whether each was doing enough to protect both me and them.
The easing that began this week was only lightly visible, but look beyond the gardeners back at work and our many reopened Starbucks outlets and you’ll see that restrictions were also lifted for construction. Prior to this week, construction was limited to housing development with some number of affordable units, along with public works projects and projects needed to maintain “essential infrastructure.” With those limits now removed, I decided to see for myself how quickly the many shuttered residential and commercial construction projects would resume. The day after the easing was to officially take place I took a long walk through Redwood City to check up on its many construction projects.
As I passed through some of Redwood City’s residential neighborhoods, I saw plenty of remodeling and new construction going on. Granted, I also observed a number of houses surrounded by construction fencing that were otherwise sitting idle. However, a construction fence or a contractor’s sign is no guarantee that work will necessarily commence in the next few days or even weeks. Indeed, Redwood City has several projects which were fenced more than six months ago but which have yet to obtain the needed permits. In any case, I observed plenty of residential construction activity, signaling that people in the building trades had surely been eager to get back to work.
Some large Redwood City projects never needed to shut down, such as the Arroyo Green senior housing project on Bradford Street and the Habitat for Humanity project on Jefferson Avenue, and so I wasn’t surprised to see them humming with activity. Another that I’ve been pleased to note never stopped — perhaps it qualifies as a public works project — is the Magical Bridge Playground in Red Morton Park. This all-inclusive playground, which is rapidly nearing completion, will be an incredible asset for Redwood City. Personally, I can’t wait until my grandchildren can once again make the trip from Oregon so I can take them there.
For various reasons, the rebuild of the fire-damaged Hallmark House apartment building (which technically could have been under construction throughout because it was and will continue to be fully affordable) only began reconstruction a week or two ago. That rebuild is definitely underway, people were actively working on it when I went by this week.
Somewhat nearby, I also noted that the long-planned 10-unit condominium project slated to replace Thaibodia restaurant on Woodside Road seems finally to be getting underway. While walking by, I observed what appeared to be a surveyor taking measurements.
The list of construction projects that I saw underway that day encompassed nearly every project listed as “under construction” on Redwood City’s Development Projects web page (plus the Chick-fil-A being built on Whipple Avenue). But infrastructure projects are underway, too. I was particularly delighted to see real progress again being made on the Highway 101 Pedestrian Undercrossing project. Contractors there recently installed a number of great-looking streetlights along the path on the project’s Main Street side.
Clearly, we’ve taken step one on our long road to reopening, bringing back some jobs that, with care, can be done safely. Now we are poised to take the next step, in which we’ll embrace more retail and more manufacturing. Soon we’ll have seated dining in restaurants (albeit with healthy spacing between tables). The step after that? I can’t wait to see what it is.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.