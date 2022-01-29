When schools started in August, there seemed to be a small hope that things would return to “normal” — or, at least, as close as they can be to pre-March 2020. However, as soon as the omicron variant swept the United States by late winter, it was evident that it would take some more time before our lives were restored. Though schools have remained adamant to not shut down like they were forced to last year, they have begun to enact further measures to prevent the spread of the virus — measures that have especially affected school-sponsored activities and the students participating in them.
Across the board, the common — and most obvious — change that has been implemented is the enforcement of masks.
“Everyone had to mask up regularly, and actors wore clear ones when performing,” Abe Bredl said, a San Mateo High student who has been part of multiple productions this year. “I don’t know how much protection it offered, but when you’re in a theater with so many people, anything counts.”
Mandating masks is definitely much more difficult in sports, as Ashley Stewart, a San Mateo High student and member of the basketball team, said. “Everyone but the 10 players on the court have to wear them, but the rules are rather unclear as some referees still want the 10 to keep them on, which makes breathing during the game difficult.”
Eitan Boaz, a member of the San Mateo High water polo and swim team, agrees with Stewart and elaborates that “the kids in the water obviously couldn’t wear masks, but neither could the ones waiting on the bench since they were still wet. This made things awkward because people would feel uncomfortable sitting near the unmasked players or passing by them.”
Beyond masks, many activities have had to find individual solutions to adapt their unique activities to the restrictions of the pandemic.
“Mock Trial is generally an extremely in-person team because of its focus on public speaking,” San Mateo High student Ellen Kim said. “We were usually in the classroom during practice and in the courtroom during competitions, but with COVID we’ve had to move all our trials online.”
The school’s drama department had to cut down on the amount of crew members allowed, to minimize the amount of people present during performances, and also limit the amount of full-cast rehearsals they could do. Basketball games had to be staggered, and some were even postponed. In most sports, the number of spectators allowed to view games was also reduced.
Despite these constraints, the unanimous opinion of students is that, though these alterations are not ideal, they are necessary and should be heeded.
“I’m used to wearing masks and getting tested,” Bredl said. “My only hope is that everyone else also social distances and gets vaccinated so we can get out of the pandemic as soon as possible.”
Samidha Mishra is a senior at San Mateo High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
