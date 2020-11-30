The COVID pandemic is not getting in the way of trained volunteers who are helping isolated seniors deal with the challenges of aging alone whether it be managing health or mobility issues, caregiving needs and/or grief. The Senior Peer Counseling Program, part of Peninsula Family Service, started 30 years ago to meet the needs of underserved seniors with a cadre of senior volunteers who meet weekly, individually or in groups. But with the pandemic, these meetings are now conducted by phone or online.
About 107 volunteers serve about 150 individuals. They are matched by similar life experiences and similar languages, be it English, Mandarin, Spanish or Tagalog. Groups are organized in Daly City, San Mateo, Redwood City and the coast. Volunteer counselors receive 36 hours of training.
The program is funded by San Mateo County and two health care districts — Sequoia and Peninsula. There are referrals from doctors, social workers, friends and family members. If you are interested in receiving this assistance or you would like to volunteer, call (650) 403-4200, ext. 4322 or visit the Peninsula Family Service website.
***
The North Peninsula Democratic Club is now playing a major and successful role in endorsing progressive candidates. In the recent election, the following candidates won with its support, according to chair Dan Stegnik: Chelsea Bonini (County Board of Education Trustee Area 4); Lisa Petrides (San Mateo Community College District Trustee Area 1); Maurice Goodman (San Mateo Community College District Trustee Area 3); Manufou Liaiga-Anoa’i (Jefferson Elementary School District); Sam Hindi and Patrick Sullivan ( Foster City Council); Ann Schneider (Millbrae City Council); Rico Medina (San Bruno City Council); Amourence Lee (San Mateo City Council); James Coleman (South San Francisco City Council) and Gregg Diguez (Midcoast Community Council). Stegnik chaired Elizabeth Warren’s campaign in San Mateo County.
***
This was a unique Thanksgiving to say the least. I hosted a lunch outside for four. And grateful that at least three members of my family were nearby and able to join me. Not the time to have a solo meal and painful to think of those who celebrate this holiday alone. The following day, Friday, 14 of us from locations including San Mateo County, southern California, Princeton, New Jersey; Chicago, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Madrid, Spain discussed the Thanksgiving meal and of course politics via Zoom. Thank you Zoom for making this possible.
***
If you have been watching the new season of “The Crown” (Netflix), maybe you are jealous of the British for still having a monarchy.
Despite the family’s travails, despite that they seem out of place in these times, they are so much fun to watch. And even more important, the pageantry and devotion to the queen provides the glue to keep the country together in troubled times. Something we here in the United States could use these days.
The closest we ever came to the star quality of royalty was with Jack and Jackie Kennedy. They too, like the British monarchy had their own marital challenges but the U.S. press was kinder in those days to sitting presidents and we did not know all the details until much later. So they remained our fairy tale prince and princess until Kennedy was shot down by an assassin. We couldn’t believe this could happen here in America.
And the pageantry which pulled us together as a nation was the majestic but somber funeral procession put together by the bereaved widow. If you don’t remember the riderless horse and the trip to Arlington Cemetery you can watch the proceedings on YouTube. The state funeral of President Kennedy took place in Washington, D.C., during the three days following his assassination on Friday, Nov. 22, 1963. It was a sad holiday season for all of us. When the traditional Big Game between Stanford and Cal was played at Stanford Stadium a week later, when the trumpet solo played “The Star Spangled Banner” there was not a dry eye in the stands or on the field.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
