While going through my garage, I came across some old editions of the San Mateo Independent, the now-defunct weekly serving the city of San Mateo.
It was a publication I worked for from 1997-2000, before I made the jump to the Daily Journal two months after it launched in 2000. But this edition that caught my eye was from after my tenure. It was dated Feb. 1, 2003. In it, an editorial was pronouncing the establishment of teacher housing at College of San Mateo as a big victory. The editorial described the housing crisis as a cause of consternation. House prices had not gone down or stabilized and the San Mateo County Community College District came up with the housing as a way to compete with other districts that could pull away staff. It also encouraged agencies to do likewise, and also said it was a shame that Oracle did not build housing for its employees in Belmont and Redwood Shores, when it relocated here.
My how far we’ve come. That is, of course, if we are talking about the passage of time and not progress. While the community college district has forged ahead with more housing, it has only been the Jefferson Union High School District that has actually made real progress toward teacher housing in this area. There are other districts in serious discussion, the San Mateo Union High School District being one, but there hasn’t been a lot of shovels being put into the ground. Granted, school districts are in the business of educating children, not housing development, but time waits for no one.
The editorial also discussed the potential for nurses’ housing at Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame and more affordable housing on Caltrain land along the rail corridor — especially in Belmont. On Monday, members of the Peninsula Health Care District board are set to reveal a change in plans for a wellness community that many have been suggesting should have more housing — particularly the affordable kind — rather than just services for the aging. This is after more than a decade of planning, and will likely add a bit more to the development timeline. Caltrain itself is developing land: with the finishing touches on the 202 apartments and commercial space at the San Carlos station completed and a development proposal for 189 apartments at the Hayward Park station in San Mateo making its way through the public planning process. Housing advocates say a timeline for an official policy is coming along too slowly, but Caltrain officials are set to be finalizing it soon, perhaps by the end of the year.
I wish this 2003 editorial was written by me; but I’m guessing it was written by Jerry Fuchs, who wrote the editorials for the Independent Newspaper Group back in the day. It almost seems quaint the way it discussed the challenges back then, but it was also prophetic. At the time, the Oracle mile was a real way to describe the traffic on Highway 101 slowing through Belmont during commute hours. Now, there is no such thing as the whole corridor crawls at most times. This was written after the dot-com boom and bust, which was sort of a warmup act for the great tech surge of 2010 to present.
The need for housing, and for local governments to get involved, was known back then. In fact, as far as I’m aware, prices started rising in 1997 through the dot-com boom, then only stabilized somewhat after, heated up again in 2006, dropped precipitously in 2008, then kept on climbing after 2009. The only difference is that the jump seemed higher because it dropped so much in 2008. But what we are essentially looking at now is a doubling of home prices in less than a decade. You think the need was real back then in 2003? It’s even more real now.
There are many factors in play: a flood of new jobs, the suspension of redevelopment agencies, rising concern about overpopulation, the continued impact of Proposition 13 on governmental land use decisions, transportation issues and perhaps the biggest of all — the pace of government being significantly slower than that of business. There is also more energy now toward the recognition that we need to build more housing, which has been met in turn by concern over that impact on what has been traditionally a suburban community originally built as housing for job centers elsewhere. But times are different than the post-war boom. And times are different than 16 years ago, but in a way that makes the issue of the lack of affordable housing even more pronounced. While we are making progress, it’s not nearly soon enough.
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
