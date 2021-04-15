My son and I went to a Giants game last weekend, a tradition around his birthday. Everything was like it always has been, except, you know, different.
Everything is on the phone — proof of a COVID vaccine or a negative test, the tickets and the means to purchase food or souvenirs.
Getting in is a breeze. The main reason is that the size of the crowd is about a quarter of the attendance at a normal game. Small crowds are a new phenomenon at Your Name Here Park by the Bay. At Candlestick, I went to plenty of games with crowds so small they were more like a band of hearty (or lost) souls, united in a common search for refuge from the wind, and fueled by beer.
Now, the unity is one of spirit, not proximity. We were all spread out, a poor choice of words, perhaps, given the nutritional value of ballpark food. There was a couple of people in our row, about 12 seats away. There were people two rows behind us and two rows in front, and lots and lots of blocked-off seats. On the concourse, only a handful of vending booths were open. It gave the place an air of incompleteness.
They still have some bugs to work out. You order your food on the phone, get a text when it’s ready and then go pick it up, all packaged and unsullied. This can dampen the freshness of a hot dog bun. And there were long lines at some of the food booths when, it appears, everyone’s food was ready at the same time.
You are required to wear a mask at all times, except when eating or drinking. An 11-year-old near me solved this issue by eating continuously for seven innings.
Still, it was baseball, it was the beautiful ballpark on a sunny Sunday, the team played well and we managed to make some noise.
It was not entirely familiar, it was not entirely new. Like everything else these days.
BY THE WAY: I see some cities are considering reopening downtown streets closed to facilitate outdoor dining. San Carlos just decided to extend the closures to Sept. 1, but why not make it permanent? Yes, traffic is always going to be an issue. But some of these restaurants invested considerable money in creating outdoor dining venues and to toss that aside seems unfair. I find the outdoor dining, even where it spreads into the street, charming — certainly more charming than cars. I’d be happy to see more cities adopt a philosophy that puts the car second, not first.
BECK AND CALL: It is understandable that newly elected state Sen. Josh Becker wants to get off to a fast start. But his eagerness with news releases — in which he seems to claim a little too much personal credit — is causing some grumbling in political circles. The latest is a news release headlined: “Senator Becker Successful in Increasing Vaccine Access for Latino Population in East Palo Alto and North Fair Oaks.” Disparity in the distribution of the COVID vaccine is a serious problem, but lots of people have been working on it, not just Becker. They didn’t put out a news release, however.
MORE CHANGE: The changes in diversity in city and county elective offices are starting to mean more diversity on appointive boards and commissions, often starting points for future council candidates. Just this month, three new, young Latinx appointments were named to local planning commissions — Ray Larios in Burlingame, and Sarah Funes and Luis De Paz Fernandez in South San Francisco. Elmer Martinez Saballos was appointed to the Redwood City Planning Commission late last year. And Rocsana Enriquez was appointed last month to the San Mateo County Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Commission. All of them are active in the San Mateo County Latinx Club.
FULSOME: I saw an interview on CBS News the other day with Gov. Gavin Newsom, and, wow, did he come across as defensive and out of touch. On site at a San Mateo County vaccination center, Newsom said, “The one word of the last year is humility,” but it sounded like a talking point. Questioned about dissatisfaction among business owners and parents of school-age children, Newsom rattled off data points about money spent by the state and schools about to reopen.
What he did not say is that he understood the frustrations of his constituents and that he was concerned about them. Indeed, his opening remark in the interview was a masterpiece of aggressive Gavinage: “I think everyone can look back, because we’re all not experts, we’re geniuses in hindsight.”
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
