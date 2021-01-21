STIRRING UP GOOD TROUBLE: There have been recent efforts to turn away from historical individuals with sordid pasts. These efforts have focused to no small degree on schools named for founding and prominent Americans. Some owned slaves, some fought to preserve slavery and some were advocates of eugenics, the notion that whites are genetically superior. The latter was — and still is, I suppose — a big hit with Nazis.
This leads us to an excellent school in Redwood City with outstanding staff and teachers, bright and eager students. The school bears the name of a famous American industrialist who was one of the most virulent anti-Semites of the 20th century. That would be Henry Ford.
You can look it up. Through a newspaper he owned and books and pamphlets he produced, Ford significantly advanced the belief that Jews control the banks, the news media, actually started World War I and seek world domination. He even faked an “ancient” text, called “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” that purported to prove all the awful things he believed and asserted about Jews.
He did all this after he became rich and famous, and he may have expressed some regret years later. Nonetheless, he did considerable harm, which lives on now in the neo-Nazi rhetoric of today.
Is it time to revisit the name of Henry Ford School?
NEWS ITEM: “The Pentagon is intensifying efforts to identify and combat white supremacy and other far-right extremism in its ranks as federal investigators seek to determine how many military personnel and veterans joined the violent assault on the Capitol.”
It turns out there is a Deep State, but it’s composed of right-wing wackos, not Commies.
OUR DECLINING CIVILIZATION: When did the word whoa become woah? I see well-educated people using the latter when they mean the former. But it’s wrong, wrong, wrong. And, while I’m ranting, I’m tired of hearing about takeaways, as in “five takeaways from last weekend’s football games” or “five takeaways from President Biden’s inaugural address.” America is listing.
QUEL SURPRISE: It was a favorite expression of Moose’s, and it applies in this case to Operation Warp Speed. They produced a vaccine in record time, but it’s no surprise the national rollout was just as disorganized and chaotic as the Trump administration’s national response to the virus. Oh, wait. What national response?
Operation Warp Speed. It’s like building the Starship Enterprise and then delivering it to the launching pad by covered wagon.
AND ANOTHER THING: We already know bicyclists don’t have to obey stop signs. Just watch them. But apparently, they don’t have to wear masks either, even though their deep, explosive breathing scatters germs far and wide. Joggers, too.
JUST WHAT YOU WOULD WANT: Congratulations to Woodside’s Joan Baez for being honored by the Kennedy Center. I’ve had the opportunity to interview her a number of times and here’s something you can’t always say about celebrities — she’s exactly how you’d want her to be. Funny. Down to earth. Serious without taking herself too seriously. I interviewed her a couple of times at her home and, at one point, she walked down the hall to get something, humming aloud. Chills. Yes. That’s right. Crush City.
SUPES: Last week, I mentioned Chelsea Bonini, newly elected to the San Mateo County Board of Education, is rumored to be running for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors next year. The seat she might seek is District 2, currently represented by Carole Groom, who is termed out in 2022. Belmont Councilman Charles Stone, who is running for the seat, this week announced some new endorsements, including San Mateo Mayor Eric Rodriguez, and that he has raised $80,000 for his campaign.
A MODEST PROPOSAL: As we all know, many people are running for the two open seats on the board. They are assuming that the district lines will not change significantly. It’s probably a safe assumption — there have been no major shifts in population that would suggest a radical redrawing of the lines.
Still, it’s a chance for the supervisors to take a fresh look and, ahem, I have a thought. Instead of drawing the lines north-to-south, draw them east-to-west. That would mean, among other things, perhaps as many as three board members responsible for issues on the coastside. Contrary to the conventional wisdom, this could give coastside residents more clout at the county, not less.
IT’S IN HERE SOMEWHERE: I like the way they hide the unsubscribe link on ads I don’t want and didn’t ask for and in which I have no interest. It’s like the “Where’s Waldo” of advertising.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
Mark Simon - talking about a column that is all over the place. Cancelling School names, White supremacy and other whining by a clearly confused and troubled author. Try to keep one thought in your mind at a time Mark, this regurgitation of everything going on in that crazy head of yours is all over the place. They sound like the ramblings of a person who is not well and in need of some medical help.
