There was a time when South San Francisco politics were completely dominated by Italian-Americans — they were the majority of the City Council and they were the leading merchants and business owners.
Now comes the news that the South San Francisco City Council has agreed to drop its annual observance of Columbus Day in recognition that it is a Eurocentric celebration of Western colonization and oppression of the people who were here before Christopher Columbus.
Next thing you know, they’ll change the sign on San Bruno Mountain to “The Biotech City.”
And for those you who are unhappy that we are turning our backs on a largely mythic version of our past, I’m prompted to paraphrase the observation in “Educated,” Tara Westover’s astonishingly good memoir: Who writes history? We do.
IF IT AIN’T BROKE: I continue to be puzzled by those who seem intent on denigrating the San Mateo County Community College District.
I think it’s an outstanding system with gorgeous facilities, a dedicated teaching staff and a student body that is diverse and for whom community college is a gateway to an economic leap forward.
But don’t take my word for it. WalletHub, an online financial services company focused on helping people stretch their dollars, ranked 698 community colleges based on cost, student loan default rates and post-graduation earnings, and College of San Mateo ranked third.
CSM ranked only in the middle of the pack in education outcomes, graduation rates being a significant marker. But it scored quite high — 18th — in career outcomes, which is measured by the level of income attained by attendees. All of which suggests that we ought to be looking at community college through the lens of experience and outcomes that reach beyond merely graduation rates.
TELL ME WHY: I might regret this, but after a recent item on the San Mateo City Council race, a reader suggested I invite you to write to me about why you are supporting your candidate. OK. I’m game. Write to me about any local candidate you are supporting.
Some rules: It has to be positive, it has to be 20 words or fewer and I’m not going to turn this spot into a platform for you to overwhelm me with comments. If you behave yourselves, I’ll see if I can print some of them here between now and Election Day.
BIRDLEGS WROTE A BOOK: San Mateo’s Rob “Birdlegs” Caughlan has written a memoir, “A Surfer In the White House,” and it is warm, funny, optimistic and a primer for those who want to turn their personal passions into social progress and a career. In addition to a life on the waves, Rob has spent decades working with a who’s who of American and Peninsula politics, including President Jimmy Carter, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. You can find it on Amazon.
THEY NAMED A BUILDING AFTER JOE: Last week, the University of California Hastings Law School in San Francisco named a new building, the cornerstone structure of an expansion they’re naming the Academic Village, for alumnus and prominent Burlingame attorney Joe Cotchett. In choosing Cotchett, Chancellor David L. Faigman, said this: “Joe Cotchett is a true lion of the law, a fierce and effective advocate for those he represents, including many without means … whom he has represented pro bono.” Full disclosure: I have a professional relationship with Cotchett, in addition to a friendship.
FAREWELL AND THANKS FOR THE LAUGHS: After 25 years, John Abendroth and Mitch Juricich have pulled the plug on “Hooked on Golf,” their Saturday morning radio show. Their love of golf was matched only by their irreverence toward each other and their willingness to deflate some of the stuffiness that used to dominate golf. We’ll have to get our Saturday morning laughs some other way.
TWO FIXES: San Mateo County Harbor Commission candidate Kirsten Keith objected to the last week’s column in which I described her as a hand-picked candidate. I think her objection is fair and reasonable and that I got carried away rhetorically. I regret that. I also said she could have used the full organizational title related to her ballot designation, and it’s clear she could not.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
