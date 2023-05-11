Mark Simon

It is always a pleasure when some out-of-town news organization from the far reaches of the world — I would include San Francisco in this — parachutes into our community and asserts sweeping conclusions about a complex debate.

Recently, someone fed one of these news organization a line that the ongoing hoo-ha in San Mateo is all about housing. Certainly, that fits one side of the narrative. But even the issue of housing is more complex than it can be portrayed by ill-informed journalists. To say that the San Mateo contretemps is so one-dimensional is a disservice to, you know, everyone. It would be more accurate to see it as a fight over change — how much, how rapidly, what kind, who it affects and in what ways. This is nothing new. The homes we occupy likely were the object of dismay when they were built.

