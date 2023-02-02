JUST A SONG BEFORE I GO: Every time I hear about some organization holding a retreat, I think of the Bruce Springsteen song, “No Retreat, No Surrender.”
A MODEST PROPOSAL: It seems inevitable to me that someone will try again to legalize online sport betting in California, despite the fact that the two measures on the November ballot were demolished by the voters. The Golden State market is just too big and potentially lucrative.
One of the reasons I voted against the measures is the state’s history with the lottery and the feeling we all got sold a bill of goods — that the money going to fund education is a modest fraction of the money made by the companies that operate the lottery.
Maybe someone ought to write an online gaming measure that legalizes it for everyone — Indian casinos, existing card and game rooms, and any of the existing online betting companies who insist on pounding us with commercials. And the measure ought to take a huge slice of the revenue from these operators — I mean huge. You want to play, you have to pay.
And while we are on the subject of ballot measures, I sure hope I get to vote again on kidney dialysis, given my vast expertise in the area. I also am hoping for future measures on brain surgery and colonoscopies.
ONCE MORE INTO THE BREACH: Just in case I was not entirely clear in last week’s feeble effort, the rush to condemn guns and gun violence is all well and good, but it never seems to make any difference. I am pretty confident that any law written to restrict the proliferation of guns will be circumvented by the gun-makers.
We have more than a gun violence problem — we have a violence problem, which proceeds hand-in-glove with a mental health problem, as I noted last week. A graphic produced by the Violence Project, which has tracked mass shootings since 1966, shows that the profiles of the killers are rife with psychological dislocation, unmanaged distress and isolation. All this ties directly to the increase in mass shootings in this country.
I am heartened by the recent announcements from public entities focusing on community mental health. Treat the disease, not just the symptom.
GOOSE BUMPS: I see the goose problem continues in Foster City and that officials are still seeking a solution. I think they should set up speakers at the key sites and pipe in the Kars for Kids commercial.
NOTHING FURTHER REQUIRED: This came burbling up from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy the other day when talking about kicking some key Democrats off the House Intelligence Committee: “I’ll put the national security ahead of partisan politics any day. I don’t care if they’re in my party or not, integrity matters.”
KUMBAYA: It was nice to see a unanimous vote from the San Mateo City Council in support of a housing goals, which is not the same, however, as a vote to approve more housing. It also would be nice to see the two principles in the earlier council hoo-ha make some gesture of reconciliation — perhaps a joint effort in support of a local problem, maybe even a co-authored piece in the hallowed pages of the Daily Journal.
Winning is one thing; leading is another.
IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION: Now there is talk about toll roads in the Bay Area, and I think San Mateo County representatives ought to jump on this early. Right now, drivers have to pay a toll to enter San Francisco — except from the Peninsula. It is easy to see that this decision could become a determination to charge northbound traffic only. Maybe it is time for San Franciscans to pay to come down here, where, by the way, the jobs are.
DRIVING AND DRIVEN: I saw someone pulled over for speeding on Interstate 280 the other day.
Meanwhile, when I am on El Camino and I need to write something down, I never get a red light. Conversely, when I am in a hurry, I will pretend to write something down in an attempt to fool the traffic signals into giving me a green light. This does not work.
TIME FOR NEW LINGO: Quite a while ago, the Diligent Journal began referring to city council officeholders as councilmembers. I understand all the reasons for this change, which seem to grow in number every day. I think it is time to adopt the word councilor, which is in use in such disparate locales as Boston and Ashland, Oregon. I think everyone should write to the DJ and demand that this change take place.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
