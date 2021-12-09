You may have thought it is the holiday season. No, my friends, it is an unprecedented political season. There have been contested races before and even challenges to incumbents. But never has there been an open congressional seat, an open Assembly seat and two open seats on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors — all on one ballot.
The June 7 primary election is a scant 180 days from today, which may sound like a long time in normal time. In campaign time, it is a sprint. Candidates are still entering races, the end-of-year fundraising deadline looms and the scramble is on to put up lawn signs, mobilize supporters and gather endorsements. Expect no slowdown. This week is no exception.
14th CD: The biggest headline in the congressional race went to Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, who was endorsed by Congresswoman Jackie Speier, whose decision to retire has touched off the first truly contested congressional race in the county since Anna Eshoo defeated Tom Huening in 1992.
At the Mullin-Speier announcement in South San Francisco, a reporter posed the question of whether everyone should have backed off and supported a woman. Mullin gave a somewhat rambling response about his own efforts to develop a political “bench” of up-and-coming women and people of color.
Speier, in true mentor fashion, stepped to the microphone and said, succinctly, “It’s not the color of your skin, it’s the values you hold and promote that is most important.” She noted several times that Mullin has been rated the most progressive member of the Assembly, despite appearing to be unequivocally and inescapably male and white.
Speier insisted she was misquoted about declining to designate a “successor” for the seat. But she sure did pick Mullin, you know, for something. She did so less than three weeks after she announced her retirement, and 11 days after Mullin announced he was running. Indeed, it seems unlikely Mullin would be running without Speier’s behind-the-scenes indication she would support him.
For all practical purposes, and on full public display this week, she designated, anointed, endorsed — use whatever word you want — Mullin as her successor. It’s a difference without a distinction.
Supervisor David Canepa and Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach are certainly undeterred by this latest news.
Canepa tried to step on the Mullin-Speier announcement with his own news release declaring he has raised $300,000 in campaign funds, although a close reading shows that some of that money is designated for the November election, should he get that far. The subhead on the news release is an interesting indication of the latest Canepa theme: “Campaign Continues To Build Momentum Defying Political Machine.”
Such defiance may be one reason why three of Canepa’s board colleagues have endorsed Mullin, a fact that Canepa told me “doesn’t bother me at all. Not even a smidgen.” He added that from his first campaign for supervisor in 2016, he had no “institutional endorsements. It has always been David versus Goliath.”
Beach said this week she is ramping up her own campaign — bringing on staff, organizing campaign volunteers, getting lawn signs, raising $100,000 (also split between the primary and the general), and hearing from organizations around the country that raise money to support women candidates.
The news out of the U.S. Supreme Court about women’s reproductive rights adds urgency to her unique status as the only woman candidate in the race, she said. The other day, she said, her 17-year-old daughter noted that her generation has less reproductive freedom than her grandmother. Beach, an Army veteran, also said she is trying out the campaign slogan: “Onward Like a Warrior!!”
Still no word from state Sen. Josh Becker on whether he will join the race. He did not respond to a request for an interview this week.
ASSEMBLY RACE: South San Francisco Councilmember James Coleman jumped into the race to fill the legislative seat being vacated by Mullin, joining San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan. Coleman is the only LGBTQ and a person of color candidate so far. He said he is running for the Assembly to seek a broader platform for the progressive policies he has advocated during his one year on the council. “There is a lot of desire for change” in the county, he said.
Meanwhile, Giselle Hale, elected this week as mayor of Redwood City, confirmed she is “strongly considering” getting into the Assembly race. “I am reaching out to folks and getting a strong response.” She also has launched a countywide initiative to tackle the rising mental health crisis at the local level, and has rounded up 12 other mayors.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
