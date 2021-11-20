As a parent of two children, I’ve learned the folly of trying to compare my kids with one another. Although I surely uttered the phrase “Why can’t you be more like your brother [or sister]?” on at least one occasion while raising them, I grew to understand that each is an individual, with unique talents and attributes, and that comparing them made no sense.
Over the years as I’ve walked through and then written about Redwood City and its neighbors, I’ve come to realize that, like my children, each should be considered on its own, without comparison to its neighbors. Different cities have different values and goals, and thus each should be examined based on the appropriateness of its values and goals, and on how well those are upheld and met.
Maintaining its values and achieving its goals can be difficult for a city when it is simultaneously having to cope with outside pressures, as most Bay Area cities are today. For instance, California is asking cities to provide substantially more housing, much of it priced to be affordable by those for whom our market-rate prices are too high. Then, there are commercial property developers constantly on the prowl for opportunities to build new office and research-and-development buildings. The prestige and the tax dollars such projects can bring can be awfully tempting to cities struggling to burnish their reputation or to replenish their coffers.
Through a combination of looking through public documents and investigating the projects on foot, I try to keep a close eye on development in both Redwood City and San Carlos. While each city has a stunning portfolio of current and future projects, I try not to compare those two portfolios but instead simply work to ensure I have an accurate picture of the state of commercial and multifamily residential development in each.
Redwood City has a reputation for being development-friendly, and current activity does nothing to counter that reputation. At the moment the city has nine projects under active construction and 10 more that have been approved but have yet to break ground. Of these 19, 10 are multifamily residential, five are office projects, two are a mix of office and residential with a bit of retail thrown in, and two are hotels (although I’m not confident that both hotels will ultimately be built).
Nineteen projects currently, or soon to be, underway may sound like a lot, and it is. But Redwood City has a further 21 projects — some office, some multifamily residential, and a number with elements of both — currently vying for city approval. Some of these are quite large, including the Harbor View project (765,000 square feet of office space), the “Syufy Site” project (480 apartments and a large sports club), and 1900 Broadway (228,000 square feet of offices, 71 apartments and some retail in one large building).
San Carlos doesn’t share Redwood City’s reputation for development, but perhaps it should. At 22, the number of San Carlos projects either actively under construction, or at least approved, currently exceeds Redwood City’s figure. That figure should be taken with a grain of salt, though, given that a few of the projects were approved years ago yet show no signs of construction, making their viability questionable. Also, the individual projects in San Carlos tend to be smaller in size than what you see in Redwood City, which perhaps isn’t surprising given that San Carlos is smaller both in land area (Redwood City is more than three times as large) and in population (Redwood City has about 2.5 times as many residents). But out of those 22 projects, seven multifamily residential projects and three large commercial projects are currently underway. As for the remaining 12, seven are multifamily residential and five are office projects.
Looking at the development pipeline for San Carlos, I see four residential projects and six commercial projects marked as either “in review” or “preliminary application” (these latter are not yet ready for review). Among them are some large projects, including the massive Alexandria Center for Life Science campus planned for a handful of parcels between Industrial and Old County roads, and the two large residential projects, totaling 176 new homes, slated for the old Black Mountain Spring Water Company site off of Alameda de las Pulgas.
No real comparison is needed: both Redwood City and San Carlos have a number of construction projects currently underway, and an even larger number of projects approved and ready to break ground. And both have a substantial lineup of projects hoping to gain approval, meaning that residents of both cities will be enduring construction for years to come. Finally, for both cities, the residential projects won’t meet the housing goals recently handed down by the state, so expect additional residential projects, at least, to join those we know about today.
Greg Wilson is the creator of Walking Redwood City, a blog inspired by his walks throughout Redwood City and adjacent communities. He can be reached at greg@walkingRedwoodCity.com. Follow Greg on Twitter @walkingRWC.
(1) comment
All of these projects will make it even harder for low income folks to live here. Former starter homes are now selling for more than a million bucks pushing out the traditional renters and buyers. After that, the State comes up with a plan to make life more miserable for those of us who worked hard to buy and maintain a house in R-1 zones. Good going City Planners!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.